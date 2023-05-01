Gary Wade peered through the glass case at some vintage baseball cards.

He pointed out a 1980 Topps Rickey Henderson rookie card to his 11-year-old son, Gavin.

“I have like eight of those at home,” said Wade, 50.

Not too long ago, Wade, like many collectors his age, hadn’t thought about their old sports or trading card collections. But when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, many old hobbies experienced a renaissance, including that one.

So Gary Wade and his son decided to go through boxes and binders full of his cards, many from the 1980s, and uncovered some gems like those Henderson rookies.

Gavin is now fully immersed in the hobby, and the Wades make a regular trip to Wax, Packs and Throwbacks in Linwood. On Thursday, Gary bought his son a box of 2021 Panini Mosaic football cards in hopes of adding to his growing rookie quarterback collection.

“It’s been a nice thing for him, but it can get expensive,” Gary said. “Not like when we were kids.”

Three years later, the hobby is still going “fairly strong,” said Dan Gorman, co-owner of Wax, Packs and Throwbacks.

According to MarketDecipher.com, a market research and consultancy firm, trading cards on eBay grew 1.5 times in 2020, with more than 4 million more cards sold than in 2019. Soccer (1,500% increase) and basketball (370%) saw the most significant growth among sports cards.

A whopping 98% of sports memorabilia collectors includes trading cards in its collections, the site added.

Susan Lulgjuraj, a Press of Atlantic City sports reporter from 2004-12 who now works for Certified Sports Guaranty, a sports card authentication service, called the pandemic the peak of this current upward trend.

“I think we’re on the other side of that,” said Lulgjuraj, 42, who lives in Eastchester, New York.

A lot more than nostalgia went into driving the boom, she said. The growth of content creators on social media helped expose the hobby to more people. These creators would open packs on platforms like Twitch, Instagram and YouTube.

Lulgjuraj believes people have settled into their own comfort zones as far as how they approach the industry. Some enjoy the thrill of chasing big-time cards to sell, while others stick with building their collections how they see fit.

She is more of a collector than a seller, focusing on her extensive Derek Jeter collection.

“It’s definitely changed,” she said. “I think three years ago invited people in and opened more eyes, and I think people have changed the way they collect and the way they buy things. You’re not seeing these crazy high figures like before. But it’s still healthy.”

Rookie-mania

Gorman remembers the trading card boom in 2020.

People had all this extra free time during the height of the pandemic as well as some extra cash from the government’s stimulus programs. Revisiting old hobbies became a trend.

But it wasn’t just nostalgia that brought people back to the hobby, Gorman said. It’s tomorrow’s stars.

For football collectors, the 2020 NFL draft was loaded with talented quarterbacks, the position that draws the most attention among collectors. That class included star Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The NFL’s rookie class was again strong in 2021. The same thing happened with the NBA’s rookie classes in 2020 and 2021, driving both of those markets.

A stacked rookie class in 2022, led by Seattle Mariners superstar Julio Rodriguez, has recently driven the baseball card market. There was significant hype Wednesday when the 2023 Bowman collection, the leading brand geared toward major league prospects, was released.

It’s the hope of striking it big on a player who could turn into the next Mike Trout that attracts some collectors to the prospect and rookie game.

“Baseball is really hard to tell,” Gorman said. “You can see something in a player one year and be like, ‘Oh, he’s gonna be the next Mike Trout or the next Bryce Harper,’ whatever it may be, and then within months, or even weeks sometimes, you can see it just change like that. People who collect baseball, I give them all the credit in the world.”

It’s not just sports

Charlie Weaver saw some packs of Pokémon cards on the shelf in 2020. It had been a while since he collected as a kid, so he figured, why not?

He started playing the trading card game and found some people on YouTube ripping open packs for enjoyment, so he decided he wanted to get back into the hobby.

But he wasn’t alone, and it became increasingly difficult to find Pokémon cards on the shelves at big box stores like Target and Walmart in the summer 2020.

“I was looking for them in every store, too. ... But they were all sold out every time,” said Weaver, 23, of Absecon. “It’s a lot easier now because I know where card shops are.”

Weaver was at Wax, Packs and Throwbacks with his girlfriend, Maddy Bauld, buying a couple of boxes of Pokémon cards. She said she got into the hobby when she started dating Weaver about a year ago.

Like the sports card scene, people build their collections in many ways, Bauld said.

“Some people really enjoy, like, they have to get the cards they want that they collect from pulling it from the box,” said Bauld, 25. “We like to pull from the box to see what we can get, and then we like to go into shops and see what cards they have, like finding it in the wild.”

Changing the game

According to Market Decipher, the global sports memorabilia market is expected to reach $227.2 billion by 2032. In 2022, the industry was valued at $33 billion, up from $26.1 billion in 2021.

A big reason that could be the case is where the industry is headed now.

Probably the biggest piece of recent news was when online retailer Fanatics Inc. bought the Topps Company Inc. in early 2022. Topps has exclusive rights for MLB.

Fanatics, which partnered with nearly all of the major sports leagues around the globe to sell their merchandise, is set to control the sports card market.

It could spell imminent doom for Panini America, which has been the exclusive product for the NFL and NBA. Fanatics will gain those exclusive rights in 2026. Panini has baseball cards, but they are unlicensed and don’t show team logos, making them undesirable to many collectors.

Upper Deck has the exclusive rights to NHL cards, despite the fact Fanatics will become the league’s official uniform supplier at the start of the 2024-25 season.

Lulgjuraj is waiting to see what’s going to happen to the sports card industry once Fanatics gains more control.

“I know this. They’re gonna do their best to make money and make cards valuable and fun and collectible, and the leagues will have a vested interest in that,” Lulgjuraj said. “The more money Fanatics makes, the more money those leagues will make. We just have to see what those changes will be.”

