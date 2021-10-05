Three way crash in Galloway shuts down road Monday night

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A three way crash shut down part of the White Horse Pike on Monday night, police said Tuesday.

At 5:36 p.m., police responded to the area of West White Horse Pike and South Cologne Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

The ensuing investigation found that Matthew R. Banks, 36, of Mount Holly, was driving a 2014 Honda Civic westbound on the White Horse Pike when he hit the back of a 2012 Kia Sorrento, operated by Caitlin F. Juliano, of Mays Landing who was stopped in the lane waiting to make a left turn into a parking lot.

Juliano's car was pushed into the eastbound lanes and was struck head on by a 2019 Ford F250, driven by Trevor S. Cohen, 49, of Brigantine.

Cohen's car then left the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole.

All three drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland for treatment.

The roadway was closed down for around 2 hours, police said.

The crash is being investigated by Cody Trout of the Galloway Township Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Trout at 609-652-3705 ext. 5117.

