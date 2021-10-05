 Skip to main content
Three-vehicle crash in Galloway shuts down portion of White Horse Pike
Galloway Township

Galloway Township Police Department

 Submitted

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A three-vehicle crash shut down part of the White Horse Pike on Monday night, police said Tuesday.

At 5:36 p.m., police responded to the pike at South Cologne Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Matthew R. Banks, 36, of Mount Holly, Burlington County, was driving a 2014 Honda Civic west on the pike when he hit the back of a 2012 Kia Sorrento operated by Caitlin F. Juliano, 22, of Toms River, who was stopped in the lane waiting to make a left turn into a parking lot, police said in a news release.

Juliano's car was pushed into the eastbound lanes and was struck head on by a 2019 Ford F-250 driven by Trevor S. Cohen, 49, of Brigantine, police said. Cohen's car then left the road to the right and struck a utility pole.

All three drivers were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus. Police said none of their injuries was life-threatening.

The road was closed for about two hours after the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Officer Cody Trout at 609-652-3705, ext. 5117.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

