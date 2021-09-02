Three tickets vie for control in Upper

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Change is coming to the Township Committee no matter who wins the Nov. 2 election in a crowded field of candidates.
For the first time in recent memory, three seats on the five-member committee are up for a vote this year, representing a majority in township government.
Three tickets are on the ballot: three Republicans, three Democrats and an independent ticket of three candidates who describe themselves as “independent Republicans.”
Two veteran committee members decided against running this year. Of the nine candidates on the ballot, only one is an incumbent.
Kimberly Hayes was appointed last year to fill the seat vacated by Hobie Young, who resigned amid criticism after posting manipulated images of Kamala Harris in sexually suggestive poses when the vice president was a candidate and a U.S. senator.
Hayes’ appointment was to be until the next election. Hayes has decided to seek a full term on committee instead of running for the final year remaining on the term.
However the vote goes, 2022 will be the first year in a generation that Rich Palombo will not be the mayor of Upper Township. He announced his decision not to seek another term in February after 24 years on the Township Committee, 22 of those as mayor.
In Upper Township, the mayor is chosen by committee members from among their ranks.
A third committee member, Ed Barr, also decided not to seek another term this year. A write-in campaign in the June primary won the nomination for Jay Newman, the longtime chief of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company and a former member of the Township Committee.
Mark Pancoast, a police sergeant in Ocean City, joins the GOP team to run for the remaining year on Young’s former term on the committee.
They will face three women on the Democratic ticket: Christina “Cricket” Denton and Lenora Boninfante Kodytek on the ballot for the two three-year terms and Shawna Mulford for the one-year term. Boninfante Kodytek had served as the spokesperson for Cape May County and now works with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension, also a county job.
On the independent ticket, Anthony Inserra, who won a seat on the committee in 2012 and served one term, joins Andrew Shawl, a member of the township Zoning Board, and local businessman Jack Griffin, the former president of the Upper Township Business Association who had also served on the Planning Board. Griffin is on the ballot for the one-year term.
In a recent interview, they said they are focused on economic development.
The Republican ticket declined to be interviewed for this article. After multiple attempts to contact the candidates, campaign manager Peg Emberger, who is Hayes’ mother, said they planned to kick off their campaign after Labor Day and would not speak with the media until then.
“Right now, people are interested in the beach and in getting their children ready for school,” Emberger said. She said residents are not ready to start focusing on the election.
The campaign has held fundraising events and posted a campaign website.
“A new era is beginning in Upper Township. The township needs strong leaders who will stand up to government bureaucrats, cut the wasteful spending and look for new and innovative ways to increase property values and boost the economy,” reads a statement on the website.
Economic development has been raised by the other tickets, with Democrats citing empty storefronts in the community and the independent ticket saying detailed plans have been made but never implemented.
Denton, 41, almost universally known in town by her childhood nickname, “Cricket,” is the pastor of outreach with Seaville United Methodist Church. She has two children and recently married her fiancé.
She described running for office as an extension of her ministry, citing a quote from Jesus stating, “I thirst” while on the cross.
“I turned it into people that we have now that still thirst,” she said, mentioning people in New Jersey and across the United States who do not have safe drinking water. As a minister, she said, she can only do so much.
“Maybe if I get into politics, I can make some kind of systematic change,” she said.
Locally, she mentioned making committee meetings more accessible to the public and the township’s rejection of allowing cannabis dispensaries in the municipality despite strong voter support for legalization.
Further complicating the picture, Denton is running a separate campaign from the other two Democrats. All three candidates said the division was a matter of scheduling and said they support each other in the election. But they have separate web pages, send out separate campaign statements and Denton does not accompany the other two women when they knock on doors in the township.
“I think as it developed, our passion and our issues went in different ways,” Boninfante Kodytek said of Denton. “We support and respect Cricket.”
They will appear on the Democratic line on the ballot.
The three Democratic nominees called on voters to consider the candidates, not the party.
“I’ve been an independent and an issues person all my life. April 5 was when I became a Democrat to run,” Mulford said when she and Boninfante Kodytek sat down for an interview. Both wore purple, which they said blended red and blue. They said they want to do the same for the township.
“I’ve always believed that local government should not be about Democrat or Republican. It should be about the community,” said Boninfante Kodytek.
Upper Township had a Democratic mayor in the 1970s, Charles “Chick” Cassaboone, who was first elected to the Township Committee in 1962. Since then, Democrats rarely have made much headway with township voters.
“In Upper Township, it has been controlled by Republicans for more than 45 years,” Boninfante Kodytek said. She said there has not been a Democrat on Township Committee in that time. Boninfante Kodytek has been a registered independent and a Republican, saying she registered to vote in a primary.
Mulford, 42, has 13-year-old twins from a previous marriage, and she and her longtime significant other have a daughter together. She has her own business, Let’s Party Events, and works as a school psychologist.
Boninfante Kodytek, 61, grew up in Philadelphia and moved to Cape May County 39 years ago, living about 25 of those years in Upper Township. She is a former member of the county Special Services District school board, a role she held for 26 years, and helped found that district’s education foundation.
“To date, we’ve raised more than $1 million for children right here in Cape May County,” she said.
She added she is also involved in women’s issues in the county.
Boninfante Kodytek has been married for 39 years. They have two daughters.
“I don’t feel like we’ve grown. I feel like we’re at a standstill,” Boninfante Kodytek said. “Give us a chance.”
The independent ticket focused on experience, saying they would be in the best position to improve economic development in the township. In a recent interview, the three men said their slogan is “plans need action,” saying the township has many good plans but has stalled short of implementation.
That would be different if they were on the committee, they said.
“There are so many things that we’ve been a part of but just could never be the final say to complete these ideas,” Griffin said.
Inserra previously challenged the status quo in Upper Township with a successful primary challenge. He served one term and fell short in his reelection bid. The 71-year-old moved to the township in the early 1980s. He immigrated to the United States from Italy as a teenager.
He said he has been married for 50 years, with a son, a daughter and five grandchildren. He described himself as semi-retired and continues to run a plumbing and heating company.
Shawl, 56, ran the construction business his father founded in town before taking a management job in a regional construction firm, which he declined to name. He and his wife have a school-aged daughter.
Shawl sought the Republican nomination and decided to join the independent ticket when the party went with another candidate. He was critical of the other tickets.
“There’s not a lot of experience for what they hope to accomplish. I think we can do better,” Shawl said. “I think that I have specific qualifications that others don’t have.”
Griffin, 60, is a retired music educator who moved to the area about 25 years ago. He and his husband, Victor Dompierre, own and operate Dompierre LLC, an interior design firm.
They were married three years ago but have been together for more than 20 years, Griffin said.
The candidates stressed economic development.
“We want to be more than just a wider place in the road. We want to have amenities for the residents that they want,” Shawl said.
It’s possible the independent campaign could split the Republican vote, giving the Democrats the best opportunity in decades.
“It’s always a concern,” Inserra said. “It all comes down to the voters. It all comes down to who has better ideas and who’s going to implement them better.”
“We have traditional values,” Shawl said. “We believe in authority, respect for the family, economic development, certainly. Helping others in the community.”
Mulford said the crowded field may give people a chance to look at the candidates rather than the party.
“Does it give anyone an advantage? If they work for it,” she said.
