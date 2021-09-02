Three tickets vie for control in Upper

“Maybe if I get into politics, I can make some kind of systematic change,” she said.

Locally, she mentioned making committee meetings more accessible to the public and the township’s rejection of allowing cannabis dispensaries in the municipality despite strong voter support for legalization.

Further complicating the picture, Denton is running a separate campaign from the other two Democrats. All three candidates said the division was a matter of scheduling and said they support each other in the election. But they have separate web pages, send out separate campaign statements and Denton does not accompany the other two women when they knock on doors in the township.

“I think as it developed, our passion and our issues went in different ways,” Boninfante Kodytek said of Denton. “We support and respect Cricket.”

They will appear on the Democratic line on the ballot.

The three Democratic nominees called on voters to consider the candidates, not the party.