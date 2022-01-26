Three short-staffed Millville schools to have half days starting Jan. 31

MILLVILLE — Three city schools will operate with early dismissal days for about one month due to a continued shortage of substitute teachers.

The schools - Lakeside Middle School, Memorial High School, and Senior High School - will have early dismissal from Jan. 31-Feb. 25, the school district said in a letter to parents.

District officials say the plan will help utilize available staff to provide its continued in-person lectures.

Students quarantined due to COVID-19 will learn virtually through Google Meets and stay on the same schedule as their in-person peers, officials said.

Grab-and-go meals will still be provided despite the change, officials said.

Buses will not be affected by the change, and shuttles for after-school activities will still be on schedule as usual, officials said.

