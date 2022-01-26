Three short-staffed Millville schools to have half days starting Jan. 31

MILLVILLE — Three city schools will operate with early dismissal days for about one month due to a continued shortage of substitute teachers.
The schools - Lakeside Middle School, Memorial High School, and Senior High School - will have early dismissal from Jan. 31-Feb. 25, the school district said in a letter to parents.
Support Local Journalism
District officials say the plan will help utilize available staff to provide its continued in-person lectures.
Students quarantined due to COVID-19 will learn virtually through Google Meets and stay on the same schedule as their in-person peers, officials said.
Grab-and-go meals will still be provided despite the change, officials said.
Buses will not be affected by the change, and shuttles for after-school activities will still be on schedule as usual, officials said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.