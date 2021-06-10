 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three rescued from ocean in Wildwood
0 comments
top story

Three rescued from ocean in Wildwood

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled a number of the region’s polar plunges this year, but a couple dozen people from the Special Olympics braved the thawing post-winter waters on a day where temperatures reached 64 degrees on land, in an event rescheduled from January. The group plunged behind the Wildwoods Convention Center, while others participated virtually. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

WILDWOOD — Three people needed to be rescued from the water at Andrews Avenue on Thursday.

Firefighters from Wildwood and North Wildwood and Wildwood police aided in a water rescue along with a Wildwood Beach Patrol EMT. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A Good Samaritan on a surfboard helped a girl toward shore, and the EMT began immediate medical treatment. She was transported by Wildwood Crest EMS and AtlantiCare Paramedics to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House.

A woman was assisted out of the water by Good Samaritans. She did not require any medical attention.

Another girl was initially reported missing but was later found on the beach. She said several Good Samaritans helped her out of the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard and State Police Marine Services Bureau assisted.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter/copy editor

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News