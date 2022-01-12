Three promoted in sheriff’s department

MAYS LANDING – Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler promoted three officers on Tuesday, citing the creation of a new joint municipal court in the county.
The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County began this year.
Nine of the county's 23 municipalities have agreed to participate: Egg Harbor Township, Estell Manor, Galloway, Hamilton, Linwood, Northfield, Port Republic, Ventnor and Weymouth Township.
In a posted statement, Scheffler said the positions are needed to supervise the new court system, for which his office will be responsible for providing security.
Officers Darren Aberman, Adam Erskine and Dave Nguyen were each promoted. Scheffler praised all three and said they are “more than qualified” for the new jobs.
Aberman was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. He was hired in 2006 after serving four years with the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Aberman has served in Civil Courts and Transportation, Criminal Courts and Transportation, theFugitive Unit, the IT Unit and the Explorer program. For the past year, Aberman was assigned to the training unit where he revamped how officers are trained, according to Scheffler.
“His leadership in this area has proven invaluable to the office,” the statement read.
Aberman lives in Egg Harbor Township with my wife, Lisa, and has one son who is studying at Rutgers.
Erskine and Nguyen were promoted to sergeant.
Erskine, of Hammonton, is a combat veteran. He served eight years in the Marine Corps, including deployments in Panama and during Operation Desert Storm.
Erskine is a mental health and developmental disability de-escalation and diversity trainer for Atlantic County. He is also a Master Resiliency Trainer and is working toward his master’s degree in social work at Stockton University with aspirations of working with veterans and law enforcement that struggle with addiction and post traumatic stress disorder. He is married with two daughters and four grandchildren. He has been with the sheriff’s office for 20 years.
Nguyen and was the first person of Vietnamese decent to hold the title of sheriff’s officer in the county when he started in 2005, according to Scheffler.
He graduated from the Gloucester Police Academy and from Stockton University with a BA degree in business management. Nguyen has served in Atlantic City Civil Court and Mays Landing Criminal Courts and Transportation. He was also assigned to the FBI Task Force where he was tasked with locating and recovering run away juveniles. He lives in Egg Harbor Township with his wife, Thuong Vu, and son and daughter.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.