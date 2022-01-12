Three promoted in sheriff’s department

Aberman lives in Egg Harbor Township with my wife, Lisa, and has one son who is studying at Rutgers.

Erskine and Nguyen were promoted to sergeant.

Erskine, of Hammonton, is a combat veteran. He served eight years in the Marine Corps, including deployments in Panama and during Operation Desert Storm.

Erskine is a mental health and developmental disability de-escalation and diversity trainer for Atlantic County. He is also a Master Resiliency Trainer and is working toward his master’s degree in social work at Stockton University with aspirations of working with veterans and law enforcement that struggle with addiction and post traumatic stress disorder. He is married with two daughters and four grandchildren. He has been with the sheriff’s office for 20 years.

Nguyen and was the first person of Vietnamese decent to hold the title of sheriff’s officer in the county when he started in 2005, according to Scheffler.

He graduated from the Gloucester Police Academy and from Stockton University with a BA degree in business management. Nguyen has served in Atlantic City Civil Court and Mays Landing Criminal Courts and Transportation. He was also assigned to the FBI Task Force where he was tasked with locating and recovering run away juveniles. He lives in Egg Harbor Township with his wife, Thuong Vu, and son and daughter.

