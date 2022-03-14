Three prescribed burns to take place in Ocean County Monday

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will conduct prescribed burns in three locations within Ocean county in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire Monday. The burns will be weather dependent.

Two burns will take place in Manchester Township, one at the Manchester Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and another at the Whiting WMA. Another burn will take place on private property in Eagleswood.

Smoke may be visible for miles away.

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25%. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

Expect humidity levels to stay between 25% and 35% Monday. A gentle west wind will blow and the forest floor continues to be dry.

Ocean County is classified as "abnormally dry" by the United States Drought Monitor, while those south of the White Horse Pike are in a moderate drought, just being placed there last week.

