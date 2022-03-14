 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Three prescribed burns to take place in Ocean County Monday

  • 0
controlled burn

Section forest fire warden Chris Franek, of Branchville, setting a prescibed burn along a dirt road in the Warren Grove Bombing Range in Bass River Township. Forest Fire Service doing a prescribed burn of 360 acres they have planned in the Bass River Township area. Thursday, March, 8, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City/Danny Drake)

 Danny Drake

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will conduct prescribed burns in three locations within Ocean county in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire Monday. The burns will be weather dependent. 

Two burns will take place in Manchester Township, one at the Manchester Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and another at the Whiting WMA. Another burn will take place on private property in Eagleswood. 

Smoke may be visible for miles away. 

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25%. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

Expect humidity levels to stay between 25% and 35% Monday. A gentle west wind will blow and the forest floor continues to be dry.

People are also reading…

Ocean County is classified as "abnormally dry" by the United States Drought Monitor, while those south of the White Horse Pike are in a moderate drought, just being placed there last week. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

'Heroic spirits': Women rush to Ukraine's defence

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News