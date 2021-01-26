 Skip to main content
Three people taken to hospital after State Police car crash in Hamilton Township
A two-vehicle car crash, one of which was a marked State Police car, sent three people to the hospital, according to information released by the State Police Monday.

At 1:09 p.m. Monday, a marked State Police car was traveling east on U.S. Route 40 near mile post 43.2 in Hamilton Township, said Trooper Alejandro Goez.

The marked Trooper vehicle collided with a Dodge Charger. The driver of the Dodge Charger, the driver of the State Police car and a trooper, who was a passenger in the marked car, were all taken an area hospital, but none were suffering from life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

The cause and the circumstance of the crash is under investigation, Goez said. The State Police did not release the names of any of the people involved with Monday's crash or the name of the hospital they were taken to.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

