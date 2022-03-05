Three Ocean City candidates file petitions for City Council

OCEAN CITY — Incumbents Peter Madden and Karen Bergman and newcomer John “Tony” Polcini dropped off their petitions for a spot on the spring ballot for City Council with City Clerk Melissa Rasner on Wednesday.

There are three at-large seats on the seven-member governing body up for election in the May 10 nonpartisan race. Also set to run are Tomaso Rotondi, the current the 2nd Ward council member, former Council member Michael DeVlieger and Donna Moore.

“Although running separately, the three candidates are unified in their efforts to keep the constituents of Ocean City front and center in the decision making process,” reads a statement released jointly by Madden, Bergman and Polcini. They said they are running on the “ideal of keeping power out of politics.”

Madden, broker owner of Goldcoast Sotheby’s International Realty, is running for a third term. He has praised the administration of Mayor Jay Gillian, who is also up for reelection.

“Madden hopes to continue the positive relationship he has as a member of council with the mayor and his team,” the campaign statement reads.

Bergman, the catering director of the Flanders Hotel, is the only woman on council.

Polcini is a lifelong Ocean City resident and owner of the former Tony P’s House of Pie on the Boardwalk.

Gillian is being challenged by Councilman Keith Hartzell, whose council term is also up in this election.

