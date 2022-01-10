Three new members approved for Pinelands Commission

Sources with knowledge of the issue have indicated it was state Senate President Steve Sweeney holding up Murphy’s previous appointments. The powerful South Jersey Democrat lost his reelection bid in November to all-but-unknown Republican challenger Ed Durr, and on Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Nicholas Scutari is set to take over as Senate president.

Sweeney did not respond to a request for comment on the story Monday, nor did a spokesperson in Murphy’s office.

In a previous statement, Michael Zhadanovsky, a spokesperson in Murphy’s press office, said, “The governor is committed to diversifying the commission and ensuring that its actions promote environmental justice and accountability to those most impacted by its decisions.”

In a statement Monday, the advocacy group Pinelands Preservation Alliance praised Lettman, a former member, as a highly qualified choice for the seat. The organization said Matos and McCurry will replace commission members Rick Prickett and D'Arcy Rohan Green, describing them as proven advocates for the environment.

"In their new roles, Matos and McCurry have large shoes to fill," the group's statement read.