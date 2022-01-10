Three new members approved for Pinelands Commission

TRENTON — In the waning days of voting before a new legislative session, the New Jersey Senate approved three new members to the Pinelands Commission.
It’s the first time in years a Pinelands appointment has even come for a vote.
Behind the scenes, environmentalists were describing Monday’s vote as a compromise, with the approval of Theresa Lettman, a longtime member of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance whose nomination has been hung up for years, at the same time the Senate said yes to two more recent appointees.
Gov. Phil Murphy nominated Laura Matos and Davon McCurry to the board late last year. Some environmental organizations questioned their nominations, citing their industry connections. Some groups dropped their objections now that their favored candidate was among the approved members.
On the record, the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters celebrated the vote Monday.
“We are thrilled to see that the dying wish of my dear friend, late Commissioner Candace Ashmun, one of the forces behind the foundation of the Pinelands Commission, has finally been fulfilled and that Theresa Lettman has successfully been confirmed to succeed her on the Pinelands Commission," said Ed Potosnak, the executive director of the League of Conservation Voters, in a statement released after the vote.
That organization and others previously had decried Murphy’s most recent appointees.
Matos is the managing director and general manager of Kivvit’s New Jersey office, a media and public relations company that also works on public policy issues. In 2021, McCurry was named deputy head of marketing and public affairs in New Jersey for Ørsted, the Danish energy company that is working to build wind farms off the Jersey coast.
But the environmental groups singled out Elvin Montero, the deputy executive director the New Jersey Chemistry Council, as the most problematic appointment. Murphy later pulled his name from consideration. With Montero’s nomination off the table, environmental attorney Edward Lloyd remains on the board, even though his term officially expired in 2005.
After Monday's vote, Potosnak praised all three new members.
“Lettman will bring critical expertise to the Pinelands Commission, and together with the other nominees, Davon McCurry and Laura Matos, mark a critical first step to restore proper functioning to a body responsible for protecting one of New Jersey’s most valuable environmental treasures,” he said.
Murphy nominated Lettman and Jennifer Coffey of the Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions two years ago, but those nominees stalled in the Senate.
Sources with knowledge of the issue have indicated it was state Senate President Steve Sweeney holding up Murphy’s previous appointments. The powerful South Jersey Democrat lost his reelection bid in November to all-but-unknown Republican challenger Ed Durr, and on Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Nicholas Scutari is set to take over as Senate president.
Sweeney did not respond to a request for comment on the story Monday, nor did a spokesperson in Murphy’s office.
In a previous statement, Michael Zhadanovsky, a spokesperson in Murphy’s press office, said, “The governor is committed to diversifying the commission and ensuring that its actions promote environmental justice and accountability to those most impacted by its decisions.”
In a statement Monday, the advocacy group Pinelands Preservation Alliance praised Lettman, a former member, as a highly qualified choice for the seat. The organization said Matos and McCurry will replace commission members Rick Prickett and D'Arcy Rohan Green, describing them as proven advocates for the environment.
"In their new roles, Matos and McCurry have large shoes to fill," the group's statement read.
If there was a grand deal to get the nominations approved, not everyone signed on. The New Jersey chapter of the Sierra Club described the nomination approvals as a pyrrhic victory. The organization instead wants Murphy’s original nominees, including Coffey, Jessica Sanchez and Bob Jackson. The organization said it will not support Matos or McCurry, describing the vote as one step forward and two steps back.
“It is disappointing that true environmental champions and leaders were replaced with corporate nominees who have a conflict of interest. Theresa Lettman’s approval today was a Pyrrhic victory for the Pinelands,” said Anjuli Ramos-Busot, director of the Sierra Club, New Jersey Chapter.
The commission overseas the Pinelands National Reserve, encompassing close to a million acres over seven counties.
Of the 15 members on the Pinelands Commission, seven are appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the Senate and another seven represent the counties within the pinelands. Before Monday’s approval, the terms on all of the governor’s appointed seats were expired, and two were vacant, making it difficult to achieve the eight-member quorum required to take action.
One board seat is appointed by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior. In late December, Jonathan D. Meade was named as the new federal representative. He is the associate regional director for resource stewardship and science for the National Park Service’s Northeast Region in Philadelphia, a post he’s held since January 2018. Also on Monday, Democratic US Rep Andy Kim said he and US Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, pushed for the appointment.
“I’m proud that the New Jersey delegation, in a bipartisan way, was able to successfully advocate for this appointment,” Kim said, accling the Pinelands a national treasure.
Ashman was the longest serving member of the Pinelands Commission until her death in 2020 at the age of 96. She was first appointed in 1978.
