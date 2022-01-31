 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three men charged in the Mayren-Guzman case to appear in court this week
0 Comments
top story

Three men charged in the Mayren-Guzman case to appear in court this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MAYS LANDING — The three men charged with assaulting 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman, who was found dead near a Pleasantville strip club last week, will have a detention hearing this week.

Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, and John Hands, 24, and Garnell Hands, 29, both of Pleasantville, are each charged with assault and conspiracy, Pleasantville police previously announced. The men were taken into custody last Wednesday.

Timberlake will have a detention hearing Tuesday. John and Garnell Hands will have theirs on Friday.

Early last Sunday morning, Mayren-Guzman, of Egg Harbor Township, was visiting the Centerfolds strip club, on Delilah Road, before he was reported missing by friends.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Investigators previously said that Mayren-Guzman was involved in a fight before last being seen on foot heading east on Delilah Road, toward Route 30,

Mayren-Guzman’s family members, friends and others in the Latino community rallied outside the strip club as investigators searched the area with a helicopter last Monday, some standing in frigid temperatures and building makeshift firepits to stay warm while they waited for answers.

His body was discovered the next morning in the marshes near the strip club. Police previously said signs of foul play weren’t detected, but an autopsy was performed, with Mayren-Guzman’s family still awaiting the results.

Community members have demanded that city officials permanently close the club for letting him inside because he was not 21.

The club was closed last Wednesday while a state Alcoholic Beverage Control division conducted an investigation.

Attempts to reach its management for comment have been unsuccessful.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN talks Russia Ukraine tension, takes no action

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News