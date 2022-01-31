Three men charged in the Mayren-Guzman case to appear in court this week

Signs advocating justice for Irving Mayren-Guzman, 19, were taped outside of the double doors of Centerfolds Cabaret in Pleasantville, where he was last seen early Sunday morning. His body was found Tuesday morning near the club.
Family and friends are protest seeking justice for Irving Mayren-Guzman, the 19-year-old man found dead outside the Centerfolds strip club in Pleasantville, NJ. Wednesday Jan 26, 2022. The community believes the police are in the wrong and didn't do their job in searching for the missing Mayren-Guzman from Egg Harbor Township. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
MAYS LANDING — The three men charged with assaulting 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman, who was found dead near a Pleasantville strip club last week, will have a detention hearing this week.
Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, and John Hands, 24, and Garnell Hands, 29, both of Pleasantville, are each charged with assault and conspiracy, Pleasantville police previously announced. The men were taken into custody last Wednesday.
Timberlake will have a detention hearing Tuesday. John and Garnell Hands will have theirs on Friday.
Early last Sunday morning, Mayren-Guzman, of Egg Harbor Township, was visiting the Centerfolds strip club, on Delilah Road, before he was reported missing by friends.
Investigators previously said that Mayren-Guzman was involved in a fight before last being seen on foot heading east on Delilah Road, toward Route 30,
Mayren-Guzman’s family members, friends and others in the Latino community rallied outside the strip club as investigators searched the area with a helicopter last Monday, some standing in frigid temperatures and building makeshift firepits to stay warm while they waited for answers.
His body was discovered the next morning in the marshes near the strip club. Police previously said signs of foul play weren’t detected, but an autopsy was performed, with Mayren-Guzman’s family still awaiting the results.
