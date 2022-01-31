Three men charged in the Mayren-Guzman case to appear in court this week

MAYS LANDING — The three men charged with assaulting 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman, who was found dead near a Pleasantville strip club last week, will have a detention hearing this week.

Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, and John Hands, 24, and Garnell Hands, 29, both of Pleasantville, are each charged with assault and conspiracy, Pleasantville police previously announced. The men were taken into custody last Wednesday.

Timberlake will have a detention hearing Tuesday. John and Garnell Hands will have theirs on Friday.

Early last Sunday morning, Mayren-Guzman, of Egg Harbor Township, was visiting the Centerfolds strip club, on Delilah Road, before he was reported missing by friends.

Investigators previously said that Mayren-Guzman was involved in a fight before last being seen on foot heading east on Delilah Road, toward Route 30,

Mayren-Guzman’s family members, friends and others in the Latino community rallied outside the strip club as investigators searched the area with a helicopter last Monday, some standing in frigid temperatures and building makeshift firepits to stay warm while they waited for answers.