Three former Atlantic City rooming houses sold to become one ‘boutique hotel’

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a deal to sell three former rooming houses to a developer for a total of $150,000, despite some neighbors saying the houses would be better off torn down.

The agreement with Liberty Hudson Holdings LLC is for 105 California Ave., 106 Albion Place and 108 Albion Place. Lance Landgraf, the planning and development director for the CRDA, told the board the plan is to combine the three buildings to operate as a single boutique hotel, with nine rooms in each building.

“They’re not seeking any financial subsidies from the CRDA, except for the reduced price of the buildings,” Landgraf said of the proposal.

At previous meetings, CRDA officials said the former rooming houses were tenacious problems for neighbors and police, allegedly being used by some of the renters for drug sales, prostitution and human trafficking.

“I think these buildings are in really rough shape,” said one resident at the meeting, which was held over the phone. Another speaker doubted anything could be salvaged from the three buildings.

“If they wanted to do what’s best for the neighborhood, I think they should tear them down and put in a new project,” said resident Sean Reardon.

CRDA delays vote on boarding houses ATLANTIC CITY — The board of directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on T…

But Landgraf disagreed about the potential for the buildings, and Evan Sanchez, a developer who has worked on other projects with the CRDA but is not involved in this proposal, said he is familiar with the work Liberty Hudson Holdings has done in other areas and is confident in its ability to complete the project.

The properties are less than a block from the beach and Boardwalk, Landgraf said, and are in a neighborhood with restaurants and homes. He believes the work will change the neighborhood for the better.

Another resident suggested postponing the vote. The CRDA board had already delayed voting on the proposal at the February meeting.

Liberty Hudson Holdings representatives were on the call but made no comment. John Errico, who is partners in the business with Ryan Goldfarb, said in an interview after the vote that the plan is to reframe the existing buildings and connect them, but keep the structures intact. Even though some of the residents said they were not particularly good-looking buildings, he said they will remain recognizable.

“We want to keep the original character of the buildings,” he said. “Our goal is to do something that blends into the neighborhood. It’s not going to be a modernist, brutalist structure.”

The goal is to have the property open by the summer of 2023, although Errico said that could be optimistic. The firm still has to close on the purchase with the CRDA, and will then return to the board with a proposal. The CRDA acts as the Planning Board for Atlantic City within the Tourism District. Each step will likely take months, he said.

CRDA rooming house purchases criticized ATLANTIC CITY — A Casino Reinvestment Development Authority effort to buy problem rooming ho…

“Then it’s off to the races,” he said.

The construction phase will probably take about a year, he said.

Liberty Hudson Holdings has three other former rooming houses in Atlantic City and has also completed residential projects, he said. The budget for this proposal is $1.7 million, including the building purchase, with more than $1 million planned on construction.

Still to be determined is the use of the first floor of each building, which cannot be residential space under current flood and construction codes. That space could be used for recreation, storage or possibly an art gallery, he said.

Landgraf said the units could be rented for a week for vacationing families once the project is completed.

The properties were vacant when the CRDA purchased them, part of an effort begun in 2020 to address problem properties. The CRDA initially approved more than $1 million for the two properties on Albion Place, a small, L-shaped street connecting Pacific Avenue with South California Avenue. Those costs included money for demolition, however.

Last September, some board members balked at buying properties at a premium and then selling them for far less than the purchase price. Three board members voted no on the purchase of the Albion Place properties at that meeting, but the sale was approved.

At the meeting Tuesday, a resident asked why the CRDA did not demolish the properties, as discussed when the purchase was approved. Landgraf said the cost would be about $400,000 to demolish them, while if a developer used the existing buildings, that would save the CRDA that cost.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.