Three escape home after waking to flames Monday morning

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The occupants of a home in the 400 block of Corson’s Tavern Road in the Ocean View section the Township made it out of a fire in the early hours of Labor Day, volunteer fire crews confirmed when they arrived on scene.

They found the front of the home engulfed in flames.

The call came in a little after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Crews from the Ocean View Fire Company and Dennis Volunteer Fire Company responded. Ocean View Fire Chief William Neely was first on the scene and called for backup before he even arrived when he saw the glow of the flames in the distance.

The occupants of the home were asleep when the fire broke out, according to Ocean View Fire Deputy Chief Adam Dotts. The fire already was spreading throughout the home when the first 911 call was placed.

Three people and a pet escaped safely. No firefighters were injured. The building appeared to be a total loss.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Dotts said it does not appear to be suspicious.

According to details posted by the Ocean View Fire Company, the Seaville Fire Company, Sea Isle City Fire Company and Avalon Fire Department responded, with Avalon sending a rapid intervention crew.