Three escape Dennis Township fire

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The occupants of a home in the 400 block of Corsons Tavern Road in the Ocean View section the township made it out of a fire in the early hours of Labor Day, fire crews confirmed when they arrived on scene.

They found the front of the home engulfed in flames.

The call came in a little after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Crews from the Ocean View and Dennis volunteer fire companies responded. Ocean View fire Chief William Neely was first on the scene and called for backup even before he arrived when he saw the glow of the flames in the distance.

The occupants of the home were asleep when the fire broke out, according to Ocean View fire Deputy Chief Adam Dotts. The fire already was spreading throughout the home when the first 911 call was placed.

Three people and a pet escaped safely. No firefighters were injured. The building appeared to be destroyed.

+2 200 Club recognizes 24 first responders for valor in 8 lifesaving actions in 2020 The 24 first responders honored recently with the 200 Club of Atlantic and Cape May Counties…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Dotts said it does not appear to be suspicious.

According to details posted by the Ocean View fire company, additional crews from Seaville, Sea Isle City and Avalon responded. Teams fought heavy flames from outside the building until it was contained enough to enter.