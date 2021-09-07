Three escape Dennis Township fire

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The occupants of a home in the 400 block of Corsons Tavern Road in the Ocean View section the township made it out of a fire in the early hours of Labor Day, fire crews confirmed when they arrived on scene.
They found the front of the home engulfed in flames.
The call came in a little after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Crews from the Ocean View and Dennis volunteer fire companies responded. Ocean View fire Chief William Neely was first on the scene and called for backup even before he arrived when he saw the glow of the flames in the distance.
The occupants of the home were asleep when the fire broke out, according to Ocean View fire Deputy Chief Adam Dotts. The fire already was spreading throughout the home when the first 911 call was placed.
Three people and a pet escaped safely. No firefighters were injured. The building appeared to be destroyed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Dotts said it does not appear to be suspicious.
According to details posted by the Ocean View fire company, additional crews from Seaville, Sea Isle City and Avalon responded. Teams fought heavy flames from outside the building until it was contained enough to enter.
“After the bulk of the fire was knocked down, crews were able to enter the dwelling and knock down remaining fire,” Dotts posted to social media. “Marmora Fire Company was diverted from the cover assignment and responded to the scene for additional manpower and water.”
Cape May Court House firefighters provided additional coverage for Ocean View, while the Goshen Volunteer Fire Company covered the Dennis fire company in case another call came in. According to members of the Dennis company, EMS crews from Belleplain and Sea Isle also responded, as did State Police.
Crews remained on the scene for several hours that night, Ocean View members said, adding that 20 firefighters from the volunteer company responded to the scene in two pumpers, two tankers and three support vehicles.
Ocean View firefighters also responded to a house fire on Franklin Street in Woodbine on Saturday, with heavy fire on the first and second floors of a single-family home. Multiple fire companies and emergency personnel responded to that fire as well.
The Woodbine fire remains under investigation, the Ocean View company posted on Facebook.
