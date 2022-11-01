Three Egg Harbor Township students involved in car crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Three students from the township were involved in a car crash Tuesday that required one of them to be extricated by firefighters, according to a police news release.

The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Mill Road. A 2019 Audi A4, being driven by a 17-year-old student, had been approaching the intersection at Tremont Avenue when another vehicle entered the intersection. The student to try steer out of the way, but then lost control of the car, swerving off the road and hitting a tree.

Traffic was diverted from the scene of the crash for about two hours, police said.

There was one front-seat and one back-seat passenger in the A4 during the crash, both of whom were also 17-year-old students from Egg Harbor Township, police said.

The driver and back-seat passenger were injured in the crash and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The front-seat passenger was trapped in the car for about 45 minutes and sustained multiple leg fractures and internal injuries.

The Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company extricated him from the crash and he was transported to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.