Three charged with assault and robbery for incident at Bridgeton Wawa

BRIDGETON — Three city women were arrested Friday for assaulting and robbing a Millville woman inside a Wawa.

Police responded to the Wawa, at 101 E. Broad Street, for a reported fight.

Officers spoke to a 20-year-old Millville woman who said she was ordering food when she was attacked by the three women, later identified as Tashyra Crawford, 18, Kaliyah Russell, 19, and Tyasia Minter, 18, police said.

The trio took the Millville woman's car keys from her during the assault, police said.

The woman was taken to Inspira Bridgeton for minor injuries, police said.

Crawford, Russell and Minter were each charged with simple assault, robbery and theft. Crawford was additionally charged with conspiracy, police said.

The women were taken to the Cumberland County jail, police said.