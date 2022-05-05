 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Three blocks of Wildwood’s Boardwalk to reopen this weekend after repairs

  • 0

WILDWOOD – Boardwalk strollers and bike riders won’t need to detour around a work zone come Friday afternoon, with the early conclusion of a three-block rehabilitation project from Oak Avenue to Maple Avenue.

As the work to re-deck the Boardwalk continued over the winter, city officials said repeatedly that the project would be completed in time for Memorial Day weekend.

In Thursday, Mayor Pete Byron amended that to Mother’s Day weekend.

“I am delighted that businesses can open their storefronts and visitors can stroll the boardwalk two weeks earlier than expected,” Byron said. The Boardwalks section is set to open by 3:30 p.m. Friday.

City officials have said for years that the famous Boardwalk needed extensive work. The structure is more than a century old. This project was the first step in what officials hope will be a complete re-decking of the Boardwalk, to be competed over the course of years a few blocks at a time.

This first phase of the Boardwalk overhaul was funded by a $4 million state grant.

People are also reading…

In 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy promised to help Wildwood complete the project.

“Gov. Murphy has consistently acknowledged that the Boardwalk is a key asset to the city and a uniquely important attraction to the Jersey shore. The refurbished substructure, new decking and rails clearly shows the governor’s sincere commitment to the city of Wildwood, and we can’t overemphasize our gratitude,” said Byron.

The city recently announced that another $4 million is proposed in Murphy’s 2023 budget in addition to a $3.2 million US Economic Development Administration grant. The $7.2 million is expected to rehabilitate 5 more blocks from Maple to 26th street. The project is slated to start in October 2022 to allow sufficient time to be finished by May 2023 to avoid any serious disruptions for local businesses.

“The Boardwalk has always been an important attraction that allows the city to help keep the local tax base stable,” said Krista Fitzsimons, Wildwood’s Commissioner of Revenue and Finance. “It is incumbent upon us not to burden our taxpayers to fix the Boardwalk. I am incredibly proud that this administration has been able to secure $11.2 million in funding for this project.”

The third member of Wildwood’s governing body, Commissioner of Public Safety Steve Mikulski, is also a Wildwood business owner.

“Our boardwalk business owners have been incredibly patient, not only during this winter’s reconstruction but also during the previous years the Boardwalk sat in disrepair. Being two weeks ahead of schedule is a win for everyone,” Mikulski said.

Officials say a formal opening will take place later this year, when Murphy can be on hand.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire season predicted to be very active

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News