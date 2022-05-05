Three blocks of Wildwood’s Boardwalk to reopen this weekend after repairs

WILDWOOD – Boardwalk strollers and bike riders won’t need to detour around a work zone come Friday afternoon, with the early conclusion of a three-block rehabilitation project from Oak Avenue to Maple Avenue.

As the work to re-deck the Boardwalk continued over the winter, city officials said repeatedly that the project would be completed in time for Memorial Day weekend.

In Thursday, Mayor Pete Byron amended that to Mother’s Day weekend.

“I am delighted that businesses can open their storefronts and visitors can stroll the boardwalk two weeks earlier than expected,” Byron said. The Boardwalks section is set to open by 3:30 p.m. Friday.

City officials have said for years that the famous Boardwalk needed extensive work. The structure is more than a century old. This project was the first step in what officials hope will be a complete re-decking of the Boardwalk, to be competed over the course of years a few blocks at a time.

This first phase of the Boardwalk overhaul was funded by a $4 million state grant.

In 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy promised to help Wildwood complete the project.

“Gov. Murphy has consistently acknowledged that the Boardwalk is a key asset to the city and a uniquely important attraction to the Jersey shore. The refurbished substructure, new decking and rails clearly shows the governor’s sincere commitment to the city of Wildwood, and we can’t overemphasize our gratitude,” said Byron.

The city recently announced that another $4 million is proposed in Murphy’s 2023 budget in addition to a $3.2 million US Economic Development Administration grant. The $7.2 million is expected to rehabilitate 5 more blocks from Maple to 26th street. The project is slated to start in October 2022 to allow sufficient time to be finished by May 2023 to avoid any serious disruptions for local businesses.

“The Boardwalk has always been an important attraction that allows the city to help keep the local tax base stable,” said Krista Fitzsimons, Wildwood’s Commissioner of Revenue and Finance. “It is incumbent upon us not to burden our taxpayers to fix the Boardwalk. I am incredibly proud that this administration has been able to secure $11.2 million in funding for this project.”

The third member of Wildwood’s governing body, Commissioner of Public Safety Steve Mikulski, is also a Wildwood business owner.

“Our boardwalk business owners have been incredibly patient, not only during this winter’s reconstruction but also during the previous years the Boardwalk sat in disrepair. Being two weeks ahead of schedule is a win for everyone,” Mikulski said.

Officials say a formal opening will take place later this year, when Murphy can be on hand.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.