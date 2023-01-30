Three Atlantic County aviation entities get $13.3 million in earmarks

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic City International Airport and two other local aviation entities will receive $13.3 million in earmarks from the recent federal spending bill, U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-NJ, said at a press conference Monday at the airport.

"These are federally directed appropriations, earmarks," Menendez said, which he and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker chose to lobby for, rather than automatic funding.

Menendez brought home a total of about $181 million for New Jersey projects statewide, his office said.

The funding includes about $3 million to design and plan a cargo taxiway at the airport in order to connect the planned air cargo terminal to existing infrastructure, said South Jersey Transportation Authority Executive Director Stephen Dougherty.

The SJTA owns and operates the airport and recently voted to contract with a company to build air cargo facilities.

The taxiway's total cost is estimated at about $18 million including construction, Dougherty said.

The airport is in the middle of one of the busiest air corridors in the country, Dougherty said, and companies that use a cargo hub here will see fewer delays than at larger nearby airports.

"There is a growing trend in the cargo industry. It is looking to smaller less-congested airports to move cargo more cheaply, quickly and reliably," Dougherty said. "That can only mean good news for ACY."

The National Aeronautics Research and Technology Park at the airport will receive about $2 million to contract with companies to develop robotic tools called autonomous vehicles to clear debris from runways, mow grass at airports and more.

"We have laid the foundation for a new industry in Atlantic City," said Howard Kyle, NARTP president. Kyle said it is the NARTP's first grant for directing research.

"It's a new emerging area of research," Kyle said.

And the 177th fighter wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, based at the airport, will receive more than $8 million to upgrade their facilities with a new high-security gate that meets U.S. Department of Defense standards and a new maintenance hangar "that will enable us to properly maintain the F-16 fighter jets known as the Jersey Devils," Menendez said.

The new main gate for the 177th will not only provide up-to-date security but also help traffic flow on Tilton Road, said 177th Commander Col. Derek B. Routt.

And the new maintenance hangar will replace facilities built a century ago, Routt said.

“New Jersey’s airports serve as critical transportation and logistics hubs that help grow our economy, create good jobs, and connect our state with the world,” said U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, in a written statement.

"When the cargo taxiway and terminal open here at the airport large multinational firms and small businesses alike will be able to move goods around the globe faster and more efficiently than ever before," Menendez predicted. "It will create hundreds of construction jobs ... and build a 75,000 square-foot terminal that will process nearly 9,000 tons of cargo a month."