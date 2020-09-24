 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three Atlantic City firefighters test positive for COVID-19
0 comments
featured

Three Atlantic City firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Only $5 for 5 months
The Atlantic City Fire Department
Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — Three members of the Fire Department have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, city officials confirmed Thursday. 

More than two dozen members who came in direct contact with the unidentified captain and two firefighters were tested for COVID-19 Wednesday evening. Another batch will be tested Thursday. 

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the city was monitoring the situation.

"We've been prepared the entire time for COVID-19," Small said Thursday morning. "We've been proactive and the residents of Atlantic City have not lost any service."

Fire Chief Scott Evans and the state Department of Community of Affairs — the agency with direct oversight of Atlantic City — did not respond Wednesday.

Two of the cases were asymptomatic when they tested positive. The other case was experiencing symptoms and sought medical attention.

At least one of the the ACFD members who tested positive had been participating in an instructor training course at the fire academy in Egg Harbor Township in preparation for an incoming drill class. 

Two Atlantic City fire companies — No. 1 and No. 2 — briefly shut down Wednesday morning as a result of the positives and concerns over spreading the virus. Both companies were reopened by the afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

0 comments

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News