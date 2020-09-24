Three Atlantic City firefighters test positive for COVID-19

ATLANTIC CITY — Three members of the Fire Department have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, city officials confirmed Thursday.

More than two dozen members who came in direct contact with the unidentified captain and two firefighters were tested for COVID-19 Wednesday evening. Another batch will be tested Thursday.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the city was monitoring the situation.

"We've been prepared the entire time for COVID-19," Small said Thursday morning. "We've been proactive and the residents of Atlantic City have not lost any service."

Fire Chief Scott Evans and the state Department of Community of Affairs — the agency with direct oversight of Atlantic City — did not respond Wednesday.

Two of the cases were asymptomatic when they tested positive. The other case was experiencing symptoms and sought medical attention.

At least one of the the ACFD members who tested positive had been participating in an instructor training course at the fire academy in Egg Harbor Township in preparation for an incoming drill class.