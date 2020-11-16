Three arrested, handgun recovered after 911 call in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Three people were arrested on various weapons related charges after a handgun was recovered following a 911 call on Nov. 14.

Officers Valmir Loga and Christian Ivanov responded to a 911 call in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Following an investigation, officers recovered a handgun, ammunition and a marijuana.

Stephen Jenkins, 34, of New Haven, Conn., was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), and certain person not to possess a weapon. Jenkins was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Almeen Palmer, 43, of Atlantic City was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), and certain person not to possess a weapon.

While Anastasia Santos, 35, of Trumbull, Conn., was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a CDS. Palmer and Santos were released on a summons with a future court date.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

