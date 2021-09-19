Thousands turn out for Ocean City airshow

OCEAN CITY — With sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, the beach and boardwalk in downtown Ocean City were already crowded before the first plane arrived for an hour-long airshow Sunday afternoon.

Once the Boardwalk Aerobatic Airshow got underway at 1 p.m., the Boardwalk got even more crowded, with visitors lining the rails to watch skydivers and stunt planes.

They included parachute jumps by Team Fastrax, with several skydivers jumping from thousands of feet in the air to land on the beach near 11th Street.

The night before, the team undertook a dramatic pyrotechnic show. The daytime event included red, white and blue smoke and fireworks from the skydivers.

The show kicked off with a skydiver trailing a 5,000-square-foot flag and the national anthem being played over the Boardwalk loudspeakers while it descended.

Ocean City Police Chief Jay Prettyman did a tandem jump with one of the team members, also landing at 11th Street.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The afternoon also saw stunt flying and formation flying. Planes trialed smoke as they rolled barrels, flew upside-down and performed steep climbs and dives over the crowded beach. Four World War II-era planes also flew in close formation in the downtown.