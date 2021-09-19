Thousands turn out for Ocean City airshow

OCEAN CITY — With sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, the beach and boardwalk in downtown Ocean City were already crowded before the first plane arrived for an hour-long airshow Sunday afternoon.
Once the Boardwalk Aerobatic Airshow got underway at 1 p.m., the Boardwalk got even more crowded, with visitors lining the rails to watch skydivers and stunt planes.
They included parachute jumps by Team Fastrax, with several skydivers jumping from thousands of feet in the air to land on the beach near 11th Street.
The night before, the team undertook a dramatic pyrotechnic show. The daytime event included red, white and blue smoke and fireworks from the skydivers.
The show kicked off with a skydiver trailing a 5,000-square-foot flag and the national anthem being played over the Boardwalk loudspeakers while it descended.
Ocean City Police Chief Jay Prettyman did a tandem jump with one of the team members, also landing at 11th Street.
The afternoon also saw stunt flying and formation flying. Planes trialed smoke as they rolled barrels, flew upside-down and performed steep climbs and dives over the crowded beach. Four World War II-era planes also flew in close formation in the downtown.
City officials described the show as a highlight of September.
The event usually coincides with the Ocean City Airport Festival, but that was canceled due to a lack of aviation exhibitors. City officials expect it back for 2022.
According to details released from the city, thousands attend the annual event, both to see the planes and to enjoy the last days of summer. Many visitors came to the Boardwalk specifically to watch the air show, but for others, it was an unexpected bonus.
Rich, a visitor from Philadelphia who did not want to give his last name, said he watched the pyrotechnic show the night before.
“It was pretty cool,” he said.
He was on the beach Sunday, his eyes trained toward the sky. He would have come to the beach Sunday anyway, but he timed the visit to enjoy the show.
“And it’s a beautiful day for it, obviously,” he said.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
