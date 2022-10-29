 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thousands turn out for Cape May's Boo at the Zoo

  • 0

The pumpkin crave affects everyone! Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

CAPE MAY — Thousands of people brought their Halloween spirit to the Cape May County Park & Zoo on Saturday afternoon for the annual Boo at the Zoo event. 

The zoo was decked out in Halloween décor and offered activities including a craft station, bounce houses and a costume contest. 

The contest kicked off at 11 a.m. with a parade around the courtyard of the park. Kids were split up into different categories based on age groups, and the parade allowed the judges to get a look at everyone before casting their votes. 

The top three in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth grade categories were each given Halloween baskets filled with candy, as did the winners in other categories. 

Additional performances were provided by the Cape May Dancers and a DJ. 

The event wrapped up about 2 p.m. with an animal education session.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

10 years after Sandy, NYC preps for future storms

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News