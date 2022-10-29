Thousands turn out for Cape May's Boo at the Zoo

CAPE MAY — Thousands of people brought their Halloween spirit to the Cape May County Park & Zoo on Saturday afternoon for the annual Boo at the Zoo event.
The zoo was decked out in Halloween décor and offered activities including a craft station, bounce houses and a costume contest.
The contest kicked off at 11 a.m. with a parade around the courtyard of the park. Kids were split up into different categories based on age groups, and the parade allowed the judges to get a look at everyone before casting their votes.
The top three in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth grade categories were each given Halloween baskets filled with candy, as did the winners in other categories.
Additional performances were provided by the Cape May Dancers and a DJ.
The event wrapped up about 2 p.m. with an animal education session.
Children line up for the parade Saturday during Boo at the Zoo at the Cape May County Park & Zoo.
