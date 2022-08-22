Thousands take to the streets in Vineland for annual food festival

VINELAND — Main Street Vineland held its annual “Food Truck Festival on the Ave” on Sunday. Dozens of trucks and thousands of people lined Landis Avenue between the Boulevard and Fourth Street for food, fun and a community celebration.

Robert Scarpa, the business director of the Vineland Downtown Improvement District, said he was impressed by the turnout. He credited the sunny weather during the early afternoon for drawing a large crowd and said the event amounted to a great opportunity for local and statewide businesses.

“This is one of the best food-truck events that they attend,” Scarpa said.

There were scheduled to be over 50 trucks at the event, 23 food trucks and 30 non-food vendors. Some of the vendors were based immediately in the Vineland area, whereas others trekked down several hours from North Jersey. Scarpa estimated that between 8,000 and 10,000 people would tour the festival, which was set to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Food Trucks on the Ave was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic before making its return in 2021.

Among the food vendors Sunday were Chank’s Pizza Cones, the Chimney Cake Factory, Cousins Maine Lobster, G’day Gourmet Aussie Pie Truck, Julio’s on Main, the Little Sicilian Riceballs, and Pirate Pete’s Soda Pop Company.

Kate Lairson, of Greenwich Township, was at the festival with food from her bakery, Black Bird Local. She said it was her second time at the Vineland food-truck festival and that the event was an outlet to get exposure. Her table was selling environmentally-conscious foods with locally sourced ingredients.

“This is a huge clientele out here, so it gets me out there, to meet new people,” Lairson said.

Butch Dellapietro from Edison, Middlesex County, came down with a table for his store, Butch’s Hot Sauce. He said he had been coming to the festival for two years and was starting to build a following in the area.

For some vendors, Vineland food truck festivals are a longstanding tradition. Joe Jacobs, of J.R.’s Hot Dogs, said he had been coming to the city’s festivals for 23 years. He began coming out to the festival when his daughter was 16, and now he was out with his grandchildren Joey, 7, and Brianna, 9.

“We come out faithfully every year,” said Jacobs, a lifelong resident of Hammonton.

Yazmin English, a Vineland local, was at the festival with her children as part of a company outing with her job at Ranch Hope in Alloway Township, Salem County. She said the festival was a great atmosphere for businesses and families to have fun — and added that she was looking forward to having a pizza cone.

The food trucks were complemented by a lineup of entertainment. There was a “Kids Korner” with attractions including a bounce house, obstacle course and balloon animals and a chance to get a picture taken with Cinderella.

There was also D.J. playing music and a dance show put on the Vineland High School cheerleader squad. There was also a course for “gel-blaster” a game similar to paintball with less mess.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, was at the event with his family. He noted that Vineland was his hometown and that his law and legislative offices are nearby. He is also the former chairman of the Vineland Downtown Improvement District, which organizes the festival.

“I just want to come out and support all of these small businesses, our wonderful food trucks and the food-truck culture that exists, not only in New Jersey, but throughout the United States,” Testa said.

While the titular draw was the food trucks, an array of non-food businesses set themselves up on Landis Avenue as well.

Kristy Acevedo, of Millville, had a stand for her business “Kristy’s Wreath Kreations.” She said that she runs her business, which sells custom-made wreaths, while working as a teacher. Shows like the Vineland food-truck festival are critical for promotion.

Michael Avagliano was promoting his and his fiancé’s business Lodestone Games, which features handcrafted board-game materials and fantasy maps. A Hanmonton resident, Avagliano agreed that it was worth coming out to the festival and rolling the dice on growing their customer base.

“A lot of people are going to be walking by and even if we don’t sell everything that we bring to the table at least people will find us online and maybe get a Christmas present down the line,” Avagliano said.

Heather Davis was promoting her business making Pysanky eggs — a traditional Ukrainian decoration — which she started in 2019. She uses an assortment of different eggs for her work, including those from chicken, quail, emu and ostrich, and decorates them with wax and dyes. While she has had a presence online on websites such as Etsy, Instagram and TikTok, it was her first live show. Davis, who had been making the eggs since she was young, acknowledged that her work has taken on heightened importance given the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I have used my platform to do a couple of different fundraisers to donate to Ukrainian relief,” Davis said.

Maria Bacon said she has lived in Vineland since 2012, but has never been to the food-truck festival before. Donning a balloon-animal hat, she was excited to bring her children out to the event and get involved in the community.

“I wanted to bring (my children) out for socialization for both of them and good food and to support our community,” Bacon said.

While serving as a place for businesses to build a customer base, the festival was fertile ground for new ideas. Annie Oh, a Vineland resident, said she was thinking about opening her own food truck and was looking for inspiration, having already toured a food-truck festival in Long Island. Being of Korean descent, Oh said she thought there was a niche available for a truck that sold Korean food. She also drew a bit of a crowd herself, walking Wyatt, her 5-month-old Great Dane that was already several feet tall.

“It’s a food-truck event,” Oh said when asked why she wanted to come out to the event. “Why not?”