Thousands hooked at Wildwood Fishing & Boating Expo

WILDWOOD — Gerry Vessels' anxiety was high Saturday morning ahead of the Wildwood Fishing & Boating Expo.

Vessels, who jokes his last name destined him to venture into the fishing and boating world, was anticipating his largest convention yet. About 90 minutes into the first day of the expo Saturday, his anxiety level greatly decreased.

More than a thousand people had already walked through the doors of the Wildwoods Convention Center in the morning, and Vessels expected several thousand throughout the day and for Sunday's show.

"I kind of built this as my baby, and we nurtured it and weathered the storm of COVID, and we came out on the other side better than ever," Vessels said.

The expo started seven years ago, and this was Vessels' fifth year holding a show. There was no show in 2020 and 2021 during the height of the pandemic. The 2022 show, held last January, was smaller than this one, Vessels and other vendors and showgoers said Saturday.

This year's event covered 45,000 square feet of the convention center. Fishing and pleasure boats lined the walls, some going for more than $125,000. Rows of more than 100 vendor tables, selling everything from fishing lures to high-end technology, filled the center of the floor as well as the entrance area.

Spencer's planning addition at Egg Harbor Township HQ EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — It may be the week between Christmas and New Year’s, but it is the Hal…

There was a little bit of something for everyone, including local food vendors selling honey and hot sauces, MudHen Brewing Company in Wildwood, arts and crafts, and even some fun socks.

Greg Davis, of Wallingford, Connecticut, was running a table for Soldier Solutions selling shirts and other items. Davis was joined by his service dog, Marley, to help him sell the merchandise with proceeds going toward helping veterans acquire a service pet to help with anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder or other issues.

"The reason we do events like this is it allows me to interact with the community, it actually allows me to find veterans who I can link and actually give information to and actually help these guys get dogs," Davis said.

A place like Saturday's boat show was the perfect venue, Davis added.

"What's more American than fishing?"

Rich Leonard, of Washington Township, and Charlie Conroy, of Glassboro, Gloucester County, bought a few lures from Tom Scibek's table. Leonard, who frequents the Wildwood show and plans to attend the Atlantic City Boat Show in March, said Saturday's show is bigger than it's ever been.

Ocean Wind 1 hopes to button up state, federal permits in 2023 OCEAN CITY — The Ocean Wind 1 project will not get the required state and federal permits fo…

"I do like to look at the boats, but (we're here) mostly for the fish and tackle," said Leonard, 54.

Scibek was spending his free time between customers making lures. He set a pink lure up in a vise and fitted it with pink and white feathers. Scibek said pink is an especially attractive color for those who go flounder fishing.

"That sells lures. It gets them to stop," Scibek, 75, of Johnson City, Tennessee, said of his demonstrations. "It's marketing."

Richard Kenny, of Mount Laurel, Burlington County, and Charles Henry, of Monroeville, Salem County, were shopping for weights at the table for Johnny's Tackle. Some of their other pickups included plugs and reels, and they were planning to check out other equipment.

"Having a show (in Cape May County) is key. It seems to have grown a little bit every year," said Henry, 63.

Kenny, 48, liked being able to visit a convention like this in January, especially when there isn't a whole lot else going on in Wildwood in the offseason.

"I like it. It gives you something to do. You can check out new gear and see what's coming up for the next season," Kenny said.

Vessels, who is also a Wildwood firefighter, has been fishing his entire life. He remembers fishing on his uncle's and dad's boats when he was a kid and riding his bike to the jetties as a 7-year-old to go fish.

He wanted to make going to a fishing show easy for people who live in Lower Township and who would have to travel more than an hour for other big events.

"We had nothing down here, and I felt this community needs something," Vessels said. "We have Cape May, we have the second biggest sea port on the East Coast.

"I felt the need to push forward. I had no experience. I jumped in the deep end of the pool. I took a few lumps and still take lumps. And here we are."

The convention will continue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 per person, and children under 12 are free. Parking outside the convention center is also free. For more information, call 609-377-1617 or visit fishingexpowildwood.com.

PHOTOS: 2023 Wildwood Fishing & Boat Expo