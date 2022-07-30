Thousands gather on Wildwood beaches for Ultimate Frisbee tournament

WILDWOOD — Thousands of Ultimate Frisbee lovers gathered on the beach Saturday afternoon for the first day of a two-day tournament.

Organized by Len Dagit and Michael Adlis, the event is the largest Ultimate Frisbee tournament in the world, and nearly 300 teams from across the country and Canada participated.

All of the action took place on 83 playing fields that were spread out on the beach between Poplar and Spencer avenues.

The event got underway Saturday morning with the opening rounds for the Beer 3/1 Mixed and Beer 2/2 divisions. The 3/1 teams consisted of three men and one woman, and the 2/2 teams consisted of two men and two women.

Each team played three rounds throughout the afternoon. After each division finished the last game of the opening rounds, it needed to report its scores by 2:15 and 2:30 p.m., respectively, so organizers could set up the bracket for the prequarter finals later in the day.

Once the prequarter brackets were set, the on-field action resumed about 4 p.m. and wrapped up at 5:45 p.m., followed by an after party on the beach to close out the first day of play.

Any player over 18 could play in the tournament, and there was no shortage of participants ranging from college students to seniors of all skill levels.

The event is free to watch, and those who decided to stop by one of the fields and check out a game agreed that playing it on the beach takes it to a whole new level.

“Ultimate Frisbee is tough to play on dry land, and now that you add the sand to it, it’s even more difficult,” said Raquel Alexander, of Lewes, Delaware, who was on vacation with her husband and two kids. “But it’s fun to watch. We were walking out here and the kids wanted to stop and watch a little bit of it, and I gotta give credit to the people that are out here playing today because I don’t think I would ever have the strength in my body required to do this.”

Jim Matthews, of Cape May, said he could feel something breaking watching some of the players.

“I could feel my ankle snap watching how quick some of those guys move their feet in the sand,” Matthews said. “I’ve never seen something like this before, and I could only just imagine how hard these players need to train in order to do this.”

Mitchell Turner, of the Greenville, South Carolina-based team TJ Lazer, said you need to train for this just like any other sport.

“I’m in the gym all of the time because you need to be strong all around but especially in the lower body since you have to be able to shuffle your feet through the sand really fast,” Turner said. “So I treat the training aspect like you are going out for your high school or college football or basketball team. Although we don’t play on the beach much, we play in other tournaments to keep our skills sharp as well.”

Tournament play will resume at 10 a.m. Sunday with the quarterfinals and then the semifinals shortly after. Finals for each division will start at 2 and 3:15 p.m., and award presentations will follow each final.

For more information on the tournament, visit wwbeachultimate.ultimatecentral.com.

