Thousands gather on Wildwood beach for ultimate frisbee tournament
Thousands gather on Wildwood beach for ultimate frisbee tournament

A 13-year-old girl has a humorous encounter with a sea gull while riding the SpringShot at Morey's Piers in Wildwood.

WILDWOOD — Ultimate frisbee enthusiasts couldn't have asked for a better Saturday for the first day of the Wildwood Beach Ultimate Frisbee Tournament.

Thousands of players and fans gathered on 60 playing fields spread out along the beach between Poplar and Oak avenues north of Morey's Piers & Beachfront Water Parks. Players wore brightly colored shirts and jerseys, others costumes, as the weekend's festivities featured more fun than competition.

The Wildwood Beach Ultimate tournament bills itself as the largest ultimate frisbee tournament on the East Coast, said tournament Director Len Dagit, who added the number of fields was smaller this year than in years past due to COVID-19.

Still, there was no shortage of fun Saturday morning, as players ranging from college students to seniors dove in the sand, made leaping one-handed catches and delivered field-length frisbee tosses to their teammates.

Tournament play, which featured separate divisions, mostly co-ed, will resume at 10 a.m. Sunday with quarterfinals. Finals for the two divisions will begin at 2 and 3:15 p.m., with awards presentations following each final.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

ONLINE

See more photos from Saturday's tournament at PressofAC.com.

