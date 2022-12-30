Thousands expected in Ocean City for 30th First Night

OCEAN CITY — Once among the quietest winter evenings in this summer resort, New Year’s Eve is set to again see crowds, music and fireworks as First Night returns for another year.

When the event began three decades ago, with a big push from the late Mark Soifer, then the city’s public relations guru, some were skeptical that the city could draw visitors at the end of December.

“Ocean City was dead that time of year,” said City Council President Pete Madden. Now, the town is usually hopping for the holiday, with shops and restaurants open downtown and people on the Boardwalk.

At first, city officials were deeply skeptical of the idea, presented by Soifer and a few others. When the city declined to participate, the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce began lining up sponsors.

It took a few years for the event to catch on.

"We were a sleepy little town in the middle of winter," chamber Executive Director Michele Gillian said.

According to Gillian, there were only a few locations and a small number of participants the first year. Now, the city caps attendance at 10,000, and often sells out.

The original event was modeled after Boston’s First Night, started in the 1970s. A single button allows access to entertainment at multiple venues throughout town, and the event is alcohol free.

"it really has put us on the map as a destination for your New Year's Eve celebration," Gillian said. Several hotels are open, and a large number of second homeowners are in town, she said.

With a sunny day Friday, a steady flow of traffic entered the city and the Boardwalk was packed.

This year, there will be more than 20 First Night venues throughout the downtown, with offerings the city says will appeal to all ages, including Lego at the library and swimming at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The first events start at 4 p.m., and the last three end at midnight.

BeeGees tribute band Stayin Alive comes to the Music Pier on the Boardwalk, following Chicago tribute Brass Transit. The Civic Center will feature “Captain Jack: The Ultimate Live Billy Joel Tribute,” and the Sensational Soul Cruisers are at the Ocean City High School auditorium.

Kimber Sprawl is set to join the Ocean City Pops at the Tabernacle. She has appeared on Broadway in “Girl from the North Country” and other productions.

In his weekly message to residents, Mayor Jay Gillian praised the efforts of the First Night committee and others in presenting the event each year.

“This is the 30th anniversary of First Night, and it’s always been one of my favorite events of the year, because it represents everything Ocean City is all about — families having fun together in a safe and beautiful place,” Gillian said.

First Night did not take place as 2020 became 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned for 2021-22.

There could be rain Saturday night, with warmer temperatures expected to continue. But rain or shine, cold or warm, free shuttles will connect the venues in the community. First Night will not be canceled for rain, officials said.

If the fireworks need to be canceled for weather, they will not be rescheduled, according to city spokesperson Doug Bergen.

This week, Bergen announced two new venues.

Japanese drummers and the Harlem Wizards basketball team will perform at the Ocean City Intermediate School gym. The Brain Wash Game Shows and Chad Juros magic show will be held in the Intermediate School cafeteria/multipurpose room. The school is located on Bay Avenue between 18th and 20th streets.

An ice skating rink will move indoors to the gym at Ocean City High School at Sixth Street and Atlantic Avenue. Boardwalk rides, magic shows and other attractions are also planned.

A $20 button is good for all events.

For tickets, see firstnightocnj.com or call 609-399-6111.

On New Year’s Day, a 5-kilometer run on the Boardwalk and the First Plunge in the Atlantic Ocean are planned. Each year, hundreds charge into the icy ocean, and thousands more line the beach and Boardwalk to watch from a nice, dry distance.

Plunge participants are asked to register inside the Music Pier before heading to the beach. Registration is free, but all participants must sign a waiver. There is an entrance fee for the run, $35 the day of the race. More details are at ocnj.us/race-events.