Thousands enjoy third day of Barefoot Country Music Festival on Wildwood beach

WILDWOOD — The annual Barefoot Country Music Festival is happening here this weekend with some of country music's biggest stars performing just a few yards away from the Atlantic Ocean.

"It's Barefoot, baby!" exclaimed one fan as he waited in line to enter the festival Saturday.

This was the second year for the festival on the city's expansive beach, the one scheduled for 2020 having been scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, fans had to deal with heavy rain and wet grounds. On Friday, the festival site was briefly cleared when foul weather rolled through, but Saturday afternoon, fans and performers were treated to sunny skies and comfortable temperatures.

The festival began Thursday night and runs through Sunday with more than 40 artists scheduled to perform on the beach between the two Morey's Piers.

“This is my first time coming here, and I have to say that the first two days have been amazing,” said Danny Williams, 21, of Raleigh, North Carolina. “I’m really looking forward to Jason Aldean (on Sunday) because he’s part of the reason why I decided to come, but everybody has been great so far, and the atmosphere is awesome.”

The fun kicked off Thursday night with Cole Swindell, known for hits like "Chillin It" and "Single Saturday Night," headlining a kickoff concert. Swindell was joined by Jameson Rogers, Frank Ray, BOWMAN, and DJ Slim McGraw, and they performed until 11 p.m. to give those in attendance a taste of what the next three days would offer.

Each night had its own distinct theme. On Friday, many people dressed up, as the song goes, in "Denim & Diamonds," as Eric Church and Dustin Lynch headlined the night. Poison front man Bret Michaels add some rock-and-roll flare to the festival, and Kidd G, Brittany Spencer and Ellis Mellio rounded out the artists who performed on the main stage.

The festival also had two other stages where some of country music's up-and-coming stars performed. Not Leaving Sober, BOWMAN, Lauren Davidson, King Calaway, and Kevin Mac and Friends performed on the Jim Beam stage. Kenny Curio, Jessica Rose, Southern Rounds, Gillian Smith, and Diamonds and Whiskey were set to perform on the Coke stage throughout the weekend.

Fans had the opportunity to see every artist perform over the three days as the stages had concerts at different times.

On Saturday, thousands of fans were eager for the music to resume as lines at the entrance gate began forming as early as 11 a.m. The theme for the day was the Wild West, and most people coming through the gate got that message and showed up wearing cowboy hats and boots. Florida Georgia Line, known for hits like "Cruise" and This Is How We Roll," and Walker Hayes, famous for his sensational hit "Fancy Like," were the night's scheduled headliners.

Once the gates opened at 1 p.m., the fans who began filing in were treated to a performance by Curio, who was set up on the back on a Dodge Ram Pickup truck adjacent to event sign in front of which many people took photos.

The on-stage performances began at 1:30 with Philadelphia-based band BOWMAN bringing a little bit of Garth Brooks to the festival on the Jim Beam stage. Performances at the Coke stage kicked off at 2:30 with Jersey's own Not Leaving Sober. Diamonds and Whiskey, out of Charlotte, North Carolina, got the performances started on the main stage at about 3 p.m.

Hayes was scheduled to go on at 8:30 Saturday as the first headliner. Florida Georgia Line was set for 10 p.m. with a 90-minute performance to put an end to the third day of the festival.

Sunday, the final day, will be headlined by Jason Aldean and Chris Janson. Landon McFadden will be the first performer of the day, performing on the Dodge Pickup Popup right as the gates open.

On the second stage, Jessica Rose will be the first performer at 1:30. Jukebox Rehab is set to be the first act of the day on the main stage at 3 p.m.

The headlining acts, Aldean and Janson, will perform at 8:30 and 10 p.m., respectively. Aldean will play until 11:30, a performance that will mark the end of this year's edition of the biggest country music festival in the Northeast.

About 20,000 fans from all across the country were expected to come through the festival over the four days. One couple, who declined to give their names, said they came from Oklahoma because of how unique the Wildwood edition of the Barefoot Festival is.

"Where we are from, you won't ever see something like this," the man said. "Its incredible that we are going to be seeing some of our favorite artists right on the beach. It was a bit of a ride to get here, but the weather is great, and the atmosphere is incredible, so it was definitely worth it."

The driver was much shorter for many other fans.

“The experience thus far has been rather positive,” said Jodie Martin, 35, of Vineland, who was at the festival for the second time. “Last year’s was great, but I’m liking the feel of this year’s better because two of my favorite artists (Florida Georgia Line and Aldean) are here performing. On top of that, the weather is a lot more nicer than last year with the exception of that one storm on Friday.”

Aside from the music, there were quite a few activities, including axe-throwing and cornhole, on the festival grounds to keep concert-goers entertained.

This isn't the only country music festival taking place on the Jersey Shore this summer. The TidalWave Music Festival will be held on the Atlantic City beach in August.

