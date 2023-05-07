HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Corinne Baez had never been to the Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary before Sunday.

She knew there was an opportunity to meet some animals up close, but she never expected there to be hundreds just roaming the 15-acre farm ready to receive food, pats and greetings from the day's visitors.

And there were lots of visitors to go around for the Funny Farm's residents that day.

Sunday marked the first Funny Farm Spring Festival at the animal rescue located along Roalroad Boulevard in the Mizpah section of the township.

"I love the animals, I love what they do here," Baez said. "It's for a great cause, and everyone is having a good time."

Thousands of people took advantage of the beautiful weather to visit the farm and enjoy the animals, food, vendors and crafts. Laurie Zaleski, the farm's owner, was overwhelmed with the turnout.

"I knew it was going to be busy, but I never could have imagined even this," Zaleski said. "I have no words, and I never have no words!"

About a half-dozen food trucks lined the back corner of the property. Dozens of vendors selling items from clothing and crafts to packaged food filled the field adjacent to the horse pens while live music played.

The front of the farm, where most of the action with the animals took place, was bustling with families hand-feeding the livestock, from the farm's friendly goat, donkeys and fowl roaming the grounds to reaching over the pens to say hi to the horses, cows and llamas.

Zaleski and her team planned for a busy day. They got extra parking from some neighboring lots about a half-mile away. St. Augustine Prep, located about 5 miles up Route 40, loaned its school for parking as well, with people shuttling over to the farm. Police helped direct traffic, and medical personnel were on site to help in case anyone got a scratch or nibble from a goat.

The Funny Farm, which opened in 2000, is a nonprofit 510(c)(3) charitable organization. It is open to the public Tuesdays and Sundays, and it relies heavily on donations.

"We leave it free to get in, and we don't have people donating all the time. It's only when they can, you know? But every little bit helps," a grateful Zaleski said. "... People are like, 'I wish it could be more.' Each of those $5 or $10 or even $1 adds up!"

The farm has gained a boost in popularity since February 2022, when Zaleski released her memoir, "Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals," which gained national attention. The farm usually holds two festivals a year, one in the summer and another in the fall. This year, Zaleski decided to hold one in the spring instead of in June so more people could come out.

Hammonton residents Bobby and Corrine Baez brought their kids, Lucca, 2, and Mason, 9. Lucca was having a blast feeding lettuce to the ducks. Mason loved meeting the donkeys, including Tico and Eeyore.

"We went to the vendors, got some candles and had some vegan food," Bobby Baez said. "You can't have chicken when there are chickens running around!"

It was Bobby's second time coming to Funny Farm and the first for Corrine. She marveled at the unique experience.

"They're roaming around, they're friendly, you can pet them, feed them. It's a good experience," Corrine Baez said. "You don't get that anywhere. You go to a zoo and you can look at (the animals). But this, you can interact."

Stephanie Le, of Basking Ridge, was another first-time visitor. She was there with her husband, Dan, and their niece, Courtney Orland, of Cape May Court House.

The trio checked out the vendors and tried some vegan food. With a cup of lettuce in hand, Stephanie was hand-feeding Tico.

"It's amazing. The animals are so amazing," she said. "This is the coolest thing."

Zaleski was approached hundreds of times throughout the day by old friends, frequent visitors and those just eager to meet the woman behind the sanctuary's success.

One young visitor, Isabella Flores, 5, of Millville, showed up sporting tan cowboy boots with blue stars. She had to show them off to Zaleski, known for her colorful cowboy boots and hats while doing her weekly Facebook live videos.

Zaleski, wearing a pair of purple boots Sunday, posed for a photo with Flores showing off their footwear.

Flores said her favorite part of the day was feeding the animals and getting her face painted. She also loved saying hello to Zaleski's dogs Jesse and Tucker, who were hanging outside her farm house playing with the visitors. Both dogs have megaesophagus, a disorder of the esophagus.

Zaleski said her highlight was seeing how happy her animals were getting all the attention from the visitors.

"We are definitely unique," Zaleski said.

GALLERY: Funny Farm Spring Festival