SOMERS POINT — The weather couldn't have cooperated any better Saturday for Bayfest.

All along the Bayfront Historic Preservation District on Bay Avenue, thousands of people filled the eight-to-10-block section of the street, enjoying their favorite foods, the vendors and live music.

PHOTOS: Somers Point Bayfest

A rainy morning gave way to overcast on a cool, lightly breezy afternoon, bringing a large crowd out for one of South Jersey's most popular events.

Bayfest began as an Earth Day celebration around the same time its Bayfront Historic Preservation District was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989. The festival blends an educational component, from vendors to local organizations, with a day of enjoying food and activity.

The grab-and-go food ranged from tacos to seafood. There were plenty of sweeter options as well, from candy-roasted nuts to cannolis.

Judy and Vaughn Keele ate lots of food Saturday. The Egg Harbor Township residents treated themselves to funnel cake and shish kabobs and were enjoying the atmosphere while they contemplated their next move.

"It's good to see all of these people out here," said Vaughn, 54.

Judy, 51, was surprised how well the weather turned out. "We love the people watching," she added. "The people and dog watching!"

There were plenty of take-home food options as well, including honey from Busy Bees NJ.

Gary Schempp, 69, with his Cape May Court House honey business, has been doing Bayfest for the last 15 years.

"Everybody was worried about the weather, but it turned out to be a perfect day for a market," Schempp said.

"This is a well-traveled market. People come here, they know about it. We have a lot of regular customers. People come back and love to get their honey from us and always support us."

Many of the vendor tables sold arts, crafts and other homemade items, including dog toys, wall decor and novelty T-shirts.

RJ McAllister brought his two sons, Bray, 10, and Sawyer, 7. The family loves to start Bayfest on one end of the market, travel down to the other end and then make their way back. They do it this way so they can scout out what foods they want to try or which crafts the boys want to participate in.

"It's nice, warm, not too bad today," said RJ, 41, of Linwood.

The trio made a last-minute decision to hit the fest, as they had watched the weather forecasts all week.

"It's not pouring. I thought it was going to rain and we weren't going to come."

Bray and Sawyer decided they wanted to do some art by filling different shaped bottles with colored sand. Bray filled up a baseball; Sawyer had a very colorful alien.

Bray, who turns 11 on Monday, said they love coming to Bayfest every year. They had seen a lot of their friends already.

"Hopefully, we can see more as the day goes on," he said.

