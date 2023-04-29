From a meteor shower to a celestial congregation of planets and the moon, here are the top astronomy events of the month of May.
SOMERS POINT — The weather couldn't have cooperated any better Saturday for Bayfest.
All along the Bayfront Historic Preservation District on Bay Avenue, thousands of people filled the eight-to-10-block section of the street, enjoying their favorite foods, the vendors and live music.
PHOTOS: Somers Point Bayfest
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
Bayfest staples include vendors, all sorts of food and no shortage of live music.
MATTHEW STRABUK, Staff photographer
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
Thousands of residents and visitors packed Somers Point streets for Bayfest, a city tradition for more than 30 years, on Saturday.
MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
Everyone got to experience Bayfest at their own pace.
MATTHEW STRABUK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
A sand sculpture is created to mark the occasion.
MATTHEW STRABUK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
Enjoying a treat, from left: Jean Rene Blanchet, 5, and Max, 4, and Bailey Gorrin, 7. All are from Northfield.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Somers Point firefighter Andrew Yhlen helps seasonal Sea Isle City resident Eric Deissler, 12, try on a sample of firefighter's gear.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Somers Point firefighter Andrew Yhlen helps seasonal Sea Isle City resident Eric Deissler, 12, try on a sample of firefighter's gear.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Cash and Will Care, 4 and 5, take a break from walking the avenue to have a bite of chicken strips and fries.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Balloon artist John Hungerbuhler of Pleasantville makes a dinosaur for Paolo Burns, 9, visiting from Winooski, VT.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. Winooski VT resident Paolo Burns, 9, holds up his dinosaur balloon.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Bridget McGlaughlin - Evans, 7, from Ocean City, watches as John Hungerbuhler of Pleasantville crafts a balloon creature.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Face painting artist Daisy Palumbo works on a design for Wesley Henderson, 14, from Egg Harbor Township.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Face painting artist Daisy Palumbo works on a design for Layla Wallace, 15, from Egg Harbor Township.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. Egg Harbor Township residents (l-r) Wesley Henderson, 14, Layla Wallace and Brielle Von Collin, both 15, and Kinsley Henderson, 10, show off their face paint designs.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (right) Egg Harbor Township resident Alexis Juarez 6, help to select a raffle ticket for a free bike giveaway.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. Cathy Paz of Jenkintown, was the winner of a raffle receiving a brand new mens bike.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. North Field residents the Haughey family (l-r) Katelyn, Isla, 7, and and Kevin, looking over the new womens bike they just won in a raffle.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. North Field residents the Haughey family (l-r) Isla 7, Kevin, Katelynand Georgia, 9, looking over the new womens bike they just won in a raffle.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Dr.Rodmehr Ajdari, D.P.M. , from Ffoot Care Centers in Somers Point, whips up a fresh batch of cotton candy for Scarlett and Vienna Murphy, 8 and 10, both from Northfield.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Scarlett and Vienna Murphy, 8 and 10, both from Northfield, enjoying their cotton candy.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Isabella Mooney of Ventnor and Kayla Servis of Somers Point, have their hands full of giveaways from the Foot Care Centers tent.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. Michelle Holmes of Somers Point, giving her dog Chase Utley a lift.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Triplets Angelica, Benjamin, and Christopher Builes from Egg Harbor Township, 1.
MATTHEW STRABUK
Jonahthan Atwood, of Stone Harbor, works on a batch of blackened scallop and shrimp. The food options at Bayfest are always plentiful.
MATTHEW STRABUK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A rainy morning gave way to overcast on a cool, lightly breezy afternoon, bringing a large crowd out for one of South Jersey's most popular events.
Bayfest began as an Earth Day celebration around the same time its Bayfront Historic Preservation District was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989. The festival blends an educational component, from vendors to local organizations, with a day of enjoying food and activity.
The grab-and-go food ranged from tacos to seafood. There were plenty of sweeter options as well, from candy-roasted nuts to cannolis.
Judy and Vaughn Keele ate lots of food Saturday. The Egg Harbor Township residents treated themselves to funnel cake and shish kabobs and were enjoying the atmosphere while they contemplated their next move.
"It's good to see all of these people out here," said Vaughn, 54.
Judy, 51, was surprised how well the weather turned out. "We love the people watching," she added. "The people and dog watching!"
There were plenty of take-home food options as well, including honey from Busy Bees NJ.
Gary Schempp, 69, with his Cape May Court House honey business, has been doing Bayfest for the last 15 years.
"Everybody was worried about the weather, but it turned out to be a perfect day for a market," Schempp said.
"This is a well-traveled market. People come here, they know about it. We have a lot of regular customers. People come back and love to get their honey from us and always support us."
Many of the vendor tables sold arts, crafts and other homemade items, including dog toys, wall decor and novelty T-shirts.
RJ McAllister brought his two sons, Bray, 10, and Sawyer, 7. The family loves to start Bayfest on one end of the market, travel down to the other end and then make their way back. They do it this way so they can scout out what foods they want to try or which crafts the boys want to participate in.
"It's nice, warm, not too bad today," said RJ, 41, of Linwood.
The trio made a last-minute decision to hit the fest, as they had watched the weather forecasts all week.
"It's not pouring. I thought it was going to rain and we weren't going to come."
Bray and Sawyer decided they wanted to do some art by filling different shaped bottles with colored sand. Bray filled up a baseball; Sawyer had a very colorful alien.
Bray, who turns 11 on Monday, said they love coming to Bayfest every year. They had seen a lot of their friends already.
"Hopefully, we can see more as the day goes on," he said.
PHOTOS: Somers Point Bayfest
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
Bayfest staples include vendors, all sorts of food and no shortage of live music.
MATTHEW STRABUK, Staff photographer
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
Thousands of residents and visitors packed Somers Point streets for Bayfest, a city tradition for more than 30 years, on Saturday.
MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
Everyone got to experience Bayfest at their own pace.
MATTHEW STRABUK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
A sand sculpture is created to mark the occasion.
MATTHEW STRABUK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky.
MATTHEW STRABUK
Enjoying a treat, from left: Jean Rene Blanchet, 5, and Max, 4, and Bailey Gorrin, 7. All are from Northfield.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Somers Point firefighter Andrew Yhlen helps seasonal Sea Isle City resident Eric Deissler, 12, try on a sample of firefighter's gear.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Somers Point firefighter Andrew Yhlen helps seasonal Sea Isle City resident Eric Deissler, 12, try on a sample of firefighter's gear.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Cash and Will Care, 4 and 5, take a break from walking the avenue to have a bite of chicken strips and fries.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Balloon artist John Hungerbuhler of Pleasantville makes a dinosaur for Paolo Burns, 9, visiting from Winooski, VT.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. Winooski VT resident Paolo Burns, 9, holds up his dinosaur balloon.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Bridget McGlaughlin - Evans, 7, from Ocean City, watches as John Hungerbuhler of Pleasantville crafts a balloon creature.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Face painting artist Daisy Palumbo works on a design for Wesley Henderson, 14, from Egg Harbor Township.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Face painting artist Daisy Palumbo works on a design for Layla Wallace, 15, from Egg Harbor Township.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. Egg Harbor Township residents (l-r) Wesley Henderson, 14, Layla Wallace and Brielle Von Collin, both 15, and Kinsley Henderson, 10, show off their face paint designs.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (right) Egg Harbor Township resident Alexis Juarez 6, help to select a raffle ticket for a free bike giveaway.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. Cathy Paz of Jenkintown, was the winner of a raffle receiving a brand new mens bike.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. North Field residents the Haughey family (l-r) Katelyn, Isla, 7, and and Kevin, looking over the new womens bike they just won in a raffle.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. North Field residents the Haughey family (l-r) Isla 7, Kevin, Katelynand Georgia, 9, looking over the new womens bike they just won in a raffle.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Dr.Rodmehr Ajdari, D.P.M. , from Ffoot Care Centers in Somers Point, whips up a fresh batch of cotton candy for Scarlett and Vienna Murphy, 8 and 10, both from Northfield.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Scarlett and Vienna Murphy, 8 and 10, both from Northfield, enjoying their cotton candy.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Isabella Mooney of Ventnor and Kayla Servis of Somers Point, have their hands full of giveaways from the Foot Care Centers tent.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. Michelle Holmes of Somers Point, giving her dog Chase Utley a lift.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On April 29, 2023, on Bay Ave. in Somers Point, the annual bayfest was held with packed crowds and a mostly dry sky. (l-r) Triplets Angelica, Benjamin, and Christopher Builes from Egg Harbor Township, 1.
MATTHEW STRABUK
Jonahthan Atwood, of Stone Harbor, works on a batch of blackened scallop and shrimp. The food options at Bayfest are always plentiful.
MATTHEW STRABUK, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.