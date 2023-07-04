GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Smithville Fourth of July parade was held Tuesday morning, uniting the community in a celebration of patriotism and independence.

The parade began at 9 a.m. off Smithville Boulevard. Parade floats and marchers traveled east on Moss Mill Road before wrapping around west on Moss Mill and finishing at around 11 a.m. at Historic Smithville. Scores of spectators bearing their best red, white and blue lined the perimeter of the parade route, amassing a crowd that parade organizers estimated reached about 10,000 people.

Matt Whalen, 26 and a resident of the Leeds Point section of the township, came with wife Raeanne and daughter Rylee. Asked their favorite part of the parade, Matt said he wanted to come out to support the local businesses; Rylee, 6, said she was excited for the candy and the fire engines.

“We come out here every year. It’s a nice day out,” Whalen said.

Parade organizers said a record 170 groups took part on foot, float and classic car. The lineup featured local businesses, including the Smithville Inn and Storybook Land, and community groups such as the local Boy and Cub scouts and the Galloway Elks lodge.

Karen Randazzo, president of the Moms’ Club of Absecon & Galloway, marched with her 6-year-old daughter, Ellie. She said the annual parade was an opportunity to inform residents about the services available at the Moms’ Club, which organizes social events and monthly community meetings for local mothers.

“We came out today to show our support for the community and let the people know we are a resource for them, for any families that need a connection in the community,” Randazzo said. “We just try to help out in any way we can.”

Added Moms’ Club member Shalini Basu, “I live in Smithville, it’s my hometown, so I wanted to come out and represent.”

Warren Lindsey, of Deptford, Gloucester County, marched in the parade with his son Warren Jr., a member of the Pack 12 Cub Scouts.

“Why not?” Lindsey said when asked why he decided to march in the parade. “Honor America.”

Floats and family traditions

The sunny, albeit hot, weather was appropriate given its grand marshal, James Eberwine.

According to the parade pamphlet, Eberwine, born in Philadelphia, served in the Marine Corps from 1967 to 1971. During his service, Eberwine worked as the weather adviser on the Marine1/Army1 helicopter flights at the San Clemente Western White House for President Richard Nixon. He later joined the National Weather Service, where he worked for 38 years. He has taught weather aviation classes at local colleges and high schools and has volunteered for various veteran memorial groups.

Some of the floats exuded Independence Day spirit, with floats draped in flags, sounding patriotic songs and tossing candy to the crowd. Among the standouts were stilted stunt bikes; a float for the company Veterans Roofing that was outfitted with a grill cooking classic Fourth of July fare; and a Vietnam War Reflection float from the Jersey Shore Baptist Church that included a memorial war of honor on one side of the float and a reenactment scene on the other.

The parade was also livestreamed to audiences on The Press of Atlantic City website, with the stream anchored by “Nor’Easter Nick” Pittman and Press meteorologist Joe Martucci.

Even people from the birthplace of American independence were impressed by the parade. Becky Van Daley, another township resident, was watching the parade with her 3-year-old granddaughter from Philadelphia, Sophia, who was enthralled with the fire engines passing by. The pair said they had an itinerary planned for the whole day, complete with swimming and fireworks, with Van Daley saying she was excited to teach Sophia how Galloway celebrates the Fourth of July.

For some, the Smithville parade has become engrained for families as part of their annual Independence Day celebrations.

Shaun Bliss, a township resident, said attending the parade is a tradition started by his wife’s grandmother. Living right down the street from the parade route, Bliss said he came out with his family for the first time last year. He said he was glad to be able to show appreciation for the local fire companies represented .

“It was a really fun time,” Bliss said.

Leslie Kurtz and Trish Zatorski both came to the parade donning their red, white and blue head dress. They said they have been going to the parade together since their children were young and have seen them grow up with the Fourth of July festivity.

“It’s tradition,” Zatorski said.

Township police and ambulance marched in the parade along with area fire companies, followed by members of the Township Council. Several local churches and religious groups had their own floats and marchers, including the Emmaus Church of Smithville, the Mainland Baptist Church, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, along with the local Knights of Columbus. Politics had a presence at the parade, too, with the Galloway Democratic Club and the Galloway Township Republicans organizing their own teams for the march.

Absegami High School sent several groups, including the marching band, the crew team and the Honor Society, to represent the school in the parade.

Jeof Vita, a 51-year-old township resident, said he was excited to see his daughter, a member of Absegami crew program, march in the parade.

“It’s July Fourth, it’s tradition,” Vita said. “We like to come out, support the schools, support the town.”

