Thousands bring holiday cheer to Wildwood for Family Holiday Celebration

WILDWOOD — Thousands of people packed the Boardwalk and Convention Center on Saturday afternoon to capture a bit of the Christmas spirit with a Family Holiday Celebration.

"I was looking forward to this event," said Holly Matheson, of Cape May. "There is a little bit of everything going on here, and it's the perfect opportunity to bring the kids here and get them in the holiday spirit."

If you were looking for gifts for loved ones, the Wildwoods Convention Center was filled with local vendors selling homemade crafts ranging from ornaments to beer-scented candles.

"I never thought I would buy something like this, but then I remembered that my husband would probably love it," said Melissa Jensen, of Wildwood, who purchased one of the candles.

Apart from shopping, there were plenty of things to keep the kids entertained, such as craft making tables, a face-painting booth, a magician and a room that showed classic holiday specials including "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty the Snowman."

An array of holiday figures roamed the area, from the Grinch to Santa Claus.

"We jumped in line like an hour before he (Santa) was scheduled to come out; my daughter was so eager to see him," said Louis Reyes, of Wildwood.

On the Boardwalk just in front of the Convention Center, nearly 100 runners and walkers took their marks to participate in the annual Pinch the Grynch 5K run.

Stig Blomkvest, of Cape May, took the overall win with a time of 19:35. Adam Hardin, of Cape May, finished second overall and first in the men's 30-39 age group.

"I was trying to catch you there at the end, but you kept on going," Hardin told Blomkvest afterward.

Anthony Ukalovic, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, rounded out the overall podium and was first in the men's under-19 age group.

Nicole Ragucci, of Sea Isle City, was the highest-finishing woman after coming across the line in the fourth spot with a time of 20:09.

The event concluded with a tree lighting ceremony outside the Convention Center followed by a holiday light show in the city's Winter Wonderland at Holly Beach Park.