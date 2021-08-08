Thousands attend Wildwood tattoo event

WILDWOOD — Every year, Steve McGee gets a new tattoo at the Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash. Except last year.

It’s a story told over and over at the event, which took place Aug. 6 through 8 at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Like so many other events, shows and gatherings, this one did not take place in 2020.

This year, McGee was set to get a flying eagle on his chest, adding to the collection of skulls, Japanese designs and other colorful images already covering his arms and shoulders. Zach Beltran of Philadelphia Eddie’s prepared the skin for the tattoo on Sunday morning. The entire tattoo would take hours, he said.

On an overcast morning, people crowded the floor of the convention center, visiting booths offering T-shirts, CBD-infused products, pins and patches and tattoos. Lots and lots of tattoos.

Mike Siderio, one of the event organizers along with Troy Timpel, said about 4,000 people came to the event over the weekend. There were 160 booths planned, which was down from the event in 2019, which saw close to 300.

Siderio, who also owns Rebel Image Tattoo in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, said many artists booked other shows for this weekend. Early in the year, it was not certain the event would go ahead for 2021.