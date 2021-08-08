Thousands attend Wildwood tattoo event

WILDWOOD — Every year, Steve McGee gets a new tattoo at the Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash. Except last year.
It’s a story told over and over at the event, which took place Aug. 6 through 8 at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Like so many other events, shows and gatherings, this one did not take place in 2020.
This year, McGee was set to get a flying eagle on his chest, adding to the collection of skulls, Japanese designs and other colorful images already covering his arms and shoulders. Zach Beltran of Philadelphia Eddie’s prepared the skin for the tattoo on Sunday morning. The entire tattoo would take hours, he said.
On an overcast morning, people crowded the floor of the convention center, visiting booths offering T-shirts, CBD-infused products, pins and patches and tattoos. Lots and lots of tattoos.
Mike Siderio, one of the event organizers along with Troy Timpel, said about 4,000 people came to the event over the weekend. There were 160 booths planned, which was down from the event in 2019, which saw close to 300.
Siderio, who also owns Rebel Image Tattoo in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, said many artists booked other shows for this weekend. Early in the year, it was not certain the event would go ahead for 2021.
“This is our 11th year. It would have been our 12th year if we didn’t have to skip one,” he said.
In its first few years, the tattoo convention was timed for the same weekend as the Roar to the Shore motorcycle rally, but Siderio said it does better in August than it did on the rally weekend.
The crowd at the event included both locals and visitors, with many saying they came to the area for the event. Some had not yet visited the beach on Sunday, and did not plan to.
Many of those attending had booked appointments with specific artists before the event. According to Siderio, tattoo artists travel from around the country or beyond for the event. Guests included tattoo artists who have appeared on the reality show "Ink Master."
There were also musical acts and sideshow performers throughout the weekend.
Lizzie Charache of East Windsor Township, Mercer County, sat with tattoo artist Rob Wilson of Wildwood. She did not know what her latest tattoo would be.
“I don’t know yet. I just told him to come up with something,” she said. Soon after, Wilson presented her with a design and discussed where it should appear.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
