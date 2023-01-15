Thomas Carver, former casino association, CRDA leader, dies

Thomas Carver, a champion for casino industry and economic growth in Atlantic City, has died.

Carver, of Allenwood in Wall Township, Monmouth County, died Tuesday at 86. No cause of death was given in his obituary, and it was said he was “surrounded in the love of his family” at the time of his passing.

Those who spoke about Carver praised him for his work leading the gaming industry and his dedication to the area.

“He was a gentleman,” former state Sen. William Gormley said Sunday. “He was highly respected, by everyone I think.”

A onetime reporter who had a 23-year career at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Carver rose to prominence through his work in the casino industry. Carver served as the president of the Casino Association of New Jersey from 1984 to 1994, becoming the second leader of the association and a fighter for the burgeoning business of the casinos of Atlantic City.

As president, Carver was the association’s chief lobbyist and spokesperson and lead labor negotiator. He brought with him a tenacity to a role that saw him work on behalf of the industry among state officials in Trenton and in the halls of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Steven Perskie, a former state senator and New Jersey Superior Court judge, crossed paths with Carver working as the chair of the state Casino Control Commission from 1990 to 1994. He said he found Carver to be an honest man leading Atlantic City’s premier industry.

“I trusted him, I respected him,” Perskie said Sunday. “When he said something, you could bank on it. He wasn’t going to con you.”

Michael Pollock, managing director at Spectrum Gaming Group and a former spokesperson for the Casino Control Commission, is the author of “Hostage to Fortune: Atlantic City and Casino Gambling,” a book that analyzed the economic impact of the casino industry the city. He credited Carver with unifying an industry and the competing egos therein during an era of turbulent deregulation. Carver’s lack of ego, he said, was the key to his success.

“He was the voice, the face, the guiding light of the casino industry,” said Pollock, a former editorial page editor for The Press. “He rounded up an entire industry together.”

Sought solutions

Known for a relaxed disposition, Carver calmed tempestuous clashes among the association’s occasionally warring members. Gormley said the tempered manner Carver displayed was an asset, especially in an area where passions usually run hot.

“He was never in attack mode,” Gormley said. “He was always looking for a solution.”

Gormley added that Carver always worked on behalf of the common people involved in the casino industry.

"He had the affinity towards the working man in everything he did," Gormley said.

Legalized sports betting was perhaps Carver’s white whale during his casino association presidency. He launched an extended campaign in favor of the idea, appealing to state and federal leaders for a chance to bring the new avenue of gaming to the resort city. Some speculated as he was leaving his post in 1994 that his protracted, and apparently futile, fight for sports betting shortened his tenure as president.

It was not as futile as they might have seemed then. New Jersey voters approved of a referendum in 2011 legalizing sports betting, ultimately leading to the U.S. Supreme Court to act in 2018 overturn the federal law that had banned the practice in most states. Sports gambling has since experienced a meteoric rise throughout New Jersey and across the country — Carver had bet on the winning team.

Carver assisted in the drafting of legislation that created the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority during his association presidency. He served as an inaugural member of the CRDA in 1985 and quit the board in December 1993 in advance of the end of his presidency, with onlookers saying his influence on the body had waned.

Carver’s influence would wax again. Acting Gov. Richard Codey appointed Carver acting commissioner of the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development in 2004, a decade after he left his role at the casino association. He began his brief tenure there by warning of the threat that new gambling centers in neighboring Pennsylvania and New York could pose to the Atlantic City casinos — a warning that in time proved unfortunately prescient.

Soon after, in 2005, Carver was appointed the executive director of the CRDA, considered then to be one of the most powerful positions in Atlantic City. Gov. Jon Corzine asked that Carver keep on in the role, and he did do for five years. Carver gave a speech at Trump Plaza near the start of his tenure hailing the Jersey Shore as the state’s strongest asset and its only one of worldwide renown. After it shuttered and fell into disrepair, the Trump Plaza from which he was speaking was destroyed in what was advertised as a public ceremony in 2021.

In 2011, Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican seeking to break with a holdover from his Democratic predecessor, forced Carver out as CRDA executive director. Carver left as the Christie administration prepared to expand the CRDA’s scope and authority. Five years later, Christie would effect the state takeover of Atlantic City, as its once vaunted casinos foundered in the fallout of a global financial crisis.

Anticipating the future

Perskie reflected on how much the casino industry had changed since Carver first headed the casino association 39 years ago.

He pointed to the advent of online gambling, the crop of casinos throughout that have emerged in competing markets and the consolidation of casino operating companies into teeming gaming behemoths. While many in the industry were fixated on short-term returns and thought by the quarter, Perskie said Carver had unique foresight among casino leaders.

“Better than a lot of people in the industry, he could anticipate what the future looked like,” Perskie said.

Pollock said that Carver’s steady hand was useful in fortifying the city before it fell on hard times in the 2010s.

“It would have been a lot worse if they didn’t have someone with the leadership skills of Tom Carver,” Pollock said.

"What an incredible legacy."

Carver said he was optimistic about Atlantic City’s future at the end of his tenure at the CRDA and seemed to retain that optimism even as the prospect of a state takeover loomed. In a 2014 Op-Ed in The Press of Atlantic City, Carver said a downsizing of the casino industry could serve as a blessing in disguise. He called on “Atlantic City to become a true city — a municipality of economic enterprise and of diversified educational and employment opportunities.” The opening of the new Stockton University campus in the city, development at Gardner’s Basin and utilization of the Atlantic City Airport were among steps Carver recommended.

Being a veteran proponent of gambling made Carver’s own gaming habits somewhat ironic.

"I don't go to casinos much," Carver told The Press in 2004. "Never did."

Thomas D. Carver was born on July 9, 1936, in Teaneck, Bergen County, according to his obituary. He grew up in Maywood, Bergen County and graduated from Xavier High School in Manhattan. After high school, Carver attended Georgetown University and graduated from Saint Peter’s University, Jersey City. His college experience instilled within him an appreciation of Jesuit values that led him through life. Carver later graduated from New York Law School and became a member of the New Jersey Bar.

After leaving the Casino Association, Carver became the managing partner of a government affairs firm, the Castle Group, and served as the first president and founding member of the New Jersey Aviation Association.

Carver served on the Board of Trustees and Board of Regents for St. Peter’s University and the Board of Trustees for Cristo Rey High School in Newark, New Jersey. St. Peter’s awarded him an Honorary Degree of Letters in 2008. He said that his efforts on behalf of the students of Cristo Rey High School in Newark was the endeavor of which he was “most proud.”

He predeceased by his parents Daniel and Mary Carver. He is survived by his wife, Sheila (nee Wilson) of 60 years whom he met in elementary school.

He was the father of Thomas Carver Jr., Deirdre Carver and Erin Granata, and had several grandchildren.

Carver was honored at a 2011 ceremony for his leadership at the CRDA. He was showered with praise during the meeting, and Carver thanked attendees for their kindness.

"You're all invited to my wake," Carver said, according to Press archives.

A visitation will be held on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home in Wall. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Catharine’s Church, Spring Lake, Monmouth County, and committal will follow in Wall at St. Anne’s Cemetery.