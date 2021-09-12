This young marine biologist has found her dream job at the Jersey Shore

And by the way? If a dolphin seems to be really checking you out when it pokes its head above water and gazes your way, it probably is.

"They can see us pretty much as well as we can see them," Laurino said. "And they're very curious."

Laurino, 28, isn't just a dolphin expert — she's an expert on New Jersey's dolphins, having studied them for the past nine years. So she knows that the bottlenose dolphins her passengers are ogling are migratory; many of them return to Cape May's nutrient-rich waters year after year during the warm water months to feed, breed and birth their calves.

Laurino, a marine biologist working with the whale watch's nonprofit Whale and Dolphin Research Center of Cape May, collects and updates data on over 500 individual dolphins and submits it to the Mid-Atlantic Bottlenose Dolphin Catalog, a collaborative effort of many research organizations that is curated through Duke University. The information is used to track the animals' migration and movement.

The dolphins Laurino studies are part of the Northern Migratory Coastal Stock of Atlantic bottlenose dolphins, traveling as far north as New York in the warm water months and as far south as North Carolina during the colder months.