This Thanksgiving will be wet and warm, but that's not always the case.
This Thanksgiving will be wet and warm, but that's not always the case.

112919_spt_millville 3.jpg

Seniors Tyreem Powell (22), Jacob Repp (58) and the rest of Vineland’s High School football team hold up the trophy after beating Millville 27-26 in the 148th annual Thanksgiving Day game. Vineland, which leads the series 67-62-18, won the game for a fourth straight season, the first time either team has won the game four years in a row since the 1940s.

 Charles J. Olson / for the press

Thanksgiving will be the first wet Thanksgiving since 2016 at Atlantic City International Airport. However, only 0.01 inches fell that day. To talk about a real rainfall, you'd have to go back to Thanksgiving, you have to go back to 2006, when 0.93 inches of rain fell.

Then, trying to be in video contact with loved ones across the country meant a bulky computer, connecting to the internet with a sound that was like aliens were nearby and a video so pixelated, you probably couldn't tell if the potatoes were mashed or basked. 

It will also be in the low 60s for highs, last happening recently, in 2015. Outdoor dining could be comfortable, a blessing during these times. 

However, wet and warm aren't the norms for this time of year. Looking at Nov. 26 at Atlantic City International Airport, where records go back to 1943, rain only falls about a quarter of the time. While 60s are not unusual, the average high is 52 degrees.

Download PDF 2020 Thanksgiving Climatology

60s only occur 18% of the time. 50s are most common, with 43% frequency. 

Thanksgiving History

High temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport for Nov. 26. 50s occur most frequently, with 60s, expected this Thanksgiving, unusual, but not rare. 
