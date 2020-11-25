This Thanksgiving will be wet and warm, but that's not always the case.

Thanksgiving will be the first wet Thanksgiving since 2016 at Atlantic City International Airport. However, only 0.01 inches fell that day. To talk about a real rainfall, you'd have to go back to Thanksgiving, you have to go back to 2006, when 0.93 inches of rain fell.

Then, trying to be in video contact with loved ones across the country meant a bulky computer, connecting to the internet with a sound that was like aliens were nearby and a video so pixelated, you probably couldn't tell if the potatoes were mashed or basked.

It will also be in the low 60s for highs, last happening recently, in 2015. Outdoor dining could be comfortable, a blessing during these times.

However, wet and warm aren't the norms for this time of year. Looking at Nov. 26 at Atlantic City International Airport, where records go back to 1943, rain only falls about a quarter of the time. While 60s are not unusual, the average high is 52 degrees.

60s only occur 18% of the time. 50s are most common, with 43% frequency.

