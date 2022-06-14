'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore performing in Atlantic City Saturday

ATLANTIC CITY — Actress and singer Mandy Moore's tour stops in the city for a show at the Music Box at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Saturday.
The remaining seats available through Ticketmaster start at about $54.
Moore's show in Atlantic City comes after actress, for a final time, reprised her role as Rebecca Pearson in NBC's hit drama "This Is Us." The show's final season ended last month.
The role as Pearson, the mother of three children, in which audiences witnessed the character at different ages, earned Moore a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2019.
Moore's tour and Atlantic City show have both been postponed for over two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moore's newest album, "In Real Life," can be listened to online or streamed on platforms including Spotify and Amazon Music.
