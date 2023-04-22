On April 24 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, the 30th annual ACUA Earth Day Festival was held with sunny weather and a big crowd.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On April 24 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, the 30th annual ACUA Earth Day Festival was held with sunny weather and a big crowd. Becky Rowley of Estell Manor found some herbs to plant.
On April 24 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, the 30th annual ACUA Earth Day Festival was held with sunny weather and a big crowd. (l-r) Olivia Lefsky, 10, and her sister Bailey, 12, both from Egg Harbor Township, hold up bracelets they've made with plastics.
The authority, located in Egg Harbor Township, could be viewed as the county's environmental protector, said Dovey, who is stepping down from the authority in June.
That's why the ACUA has hosted an annual Earth Day Festival for the past 31 years, to raise environmental awareness. The year's event will happen Sunday at the authority's Delilah Road headquarters.
During the event, people can learn about sustainable energy through the ACUA's wind farm, take a jitney ride to the organization's wastewater treatment site in Atlantic City, learn about how they are dealing with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), as well as other fun, family-friendly activities.
Dovey and other environmental experts and community members agree learning about the environment and efforts to conserve the Earth shouldn't be limited to one day.
Egg Harbor Township resident Tyler Woodward makes it a point to celebrate Earth Day every year by at least picking up trash on the land around her home and neighborhood.
When it's not Earth Day, Woodward picks up trash around her office, recycles and reuses as much as she can, especially at her business, Happy Moon Creations.
She sells healing crystal jewelry and charm bottles to her like-minded, environmentally conscious customers, so it's important for Woodward to maintain her environmentally friendly business.
Gifford said the only way the environment will see some sort of positive change would be if bigger corporations cared about sustainability over money. Studying the effects of what things do to the environment before okaying huge projects like offshore wind energy is a must, she said.
Woodward said Earth Day was important since it teaches younger generations, as well as generations to come, about the importance of making a conscious effort to conserve the Earth.
"If everyone makes a conscious effort at least once a week to be in nature and to connect with nature, they will see the magical ways that Mother Earth rewards us," said Woodward. "We only have one Earth, and it is super important that people start realizing that she needs us to make a conscious effort to preserve her, or unfortunately the generations to come won't be able to enjoy her beauty and wonder."
