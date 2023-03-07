ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was arrested and charged for a homicide that left an Atlantic City resident dead last December, said the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday.

Fuquan Moore, 20, was the third person who faces charges in the case in the Dec. 5, 2022 homicide of Atlantic City resident Timothy Council Jr. He faces first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose charges.

Atlantic City police responded to an alert at 655 Absecon Boulevard from ShotSpotter around 10:52 p.m., where they found Council with gunfire wounds, authorities said.

Council was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, said the Prosecutor's Office.

An autopsy from the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office showed Council died from his gunshot wound.

Police arrested Oquan Thomas, 18, of Atlantic City, on Dec. 6 for first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and other offenses for Council's death, as well as a 17-year-old Atlantic City juvenile on Dec. 8 for similar charges, said the Prosecutor's Office.

An ongoing investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department, led to Moore's arrest, authorities said.

Moore is currently being lodged at the Atlantic County jail.

Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at (609)-652-1234, 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit their website at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com.