Third lawsuit alleges sexual abuse at Marianist center in Cape May Point

Sheehan is shown to have left the priesthood in 1997, after being ordained in 1961. According to Noaker, Koch is living at a Marianist facility in Dayton, Ohio.

Indications are Koch remained at the center in Cape May Point for decades. He can be seen smiling in a photo from the steps of the center in a Marianist magazine published in 2016.

He was also quoted in a posted statement celebrating his years as a monk.

“The most rewarding experience is the people who share life and support one another for a better life to live,” he wrote in that statement.

Over decades, allegations of sexual abuse on the part of Catholic clergy have become into an international issue. In 2001, Pope John Paul II described sexual abuse within the church as a “profound contradiction of the teaching and witness of Jesus Christ.”

The Marianists have sought to address the issue, including releasing the list of names in 2020, with the caveat that more names would likely be added as further allegations came to light. In a 2018 letter, Rev. Oscar Vasquez, leader of the US province of the Marianist order, cited allegations of abuse in the news.