Third lawsuit alleges sexual abuse at Marianist center in Cape May Point

CAPE MAY POINT – A lawsuit filed in Cape May County Superior Court Tuesday alleges a monk repeatedly sexual abused a child at a Catholic retreat in the 1970s.
It’s the third lawsuit alleging abuse at the Marianist Family Retreat Center in Cape May Point, which has operated since 1962.
Now an adult living in Cape May County, the woman making the allegation was between the ages of 9 and 12 in 1974 through 1976, when the alleged abuse took place. She is identified only as Jane Doe GM in the lawsuit.
“This girl’s family was very devout Catholic and her mother and father were delighted that their daughter was visiting the retreat center and interacting with religious priests and brothers,” said Patrick Noaker, a Minneapolis attorney representing the woman. “They could have never imagined that their young daughter would be subjected to repeated sexual assaults by one of those brothers.”
The suit names Brother Albert “Al” Koch, who worked at the retreat center for decades, alleging that he sexually abused her over the course of three years.
Staff at the center at 417 Yale Ave. declined to comment on the allegations.
“Our policy is not to comment on litigation that is ongoing,” said Anthony Fucci, the center director, when contacted on Tuesday. No one from the Society of Mary, the national organization that oversees the retreat center, immediately responded to a request for an interview Tuesday.
Noaker said the civil lawsuit seeks monetary damages, with the amount to be determined by a jury. More importantly, he said, the suit seeks to change the way the Marianists handle child protection and allegations of abuse.
He described sexual abuse as having a different impact on different people.
“With a child as young as this, it is always very significant. It really is devastating,” he said. Noaker described retreat centers as particularly dangerous, because people stay there for extended time, which can mean more opportunity to isolate a potential victim.
According to the complaint, Jane Doe lived in nearby Cape May and would regularly ride her bike to the retreat center. Noaker alleges Koch gave her a crucifix as a gift to encourage her to continue to visit the center, “to continue to develop her faith and so that he could continue sexually assaulting her.”
Koch was also named in the first lawsuit alleging sexual abuse at the center, which Noaker filed in January. That lawsuit alleges that Koch and Father John J. Sheehan assaulted another girl of 14 at the center. A second suit filed in June alleges Sheehan assaulted a local 12-year-old girl from 1978 until 1979, when she attended Bible study at the center.
Sheehan’s name appears on a list prepared by the Marianist of members found to have sexually abused a minor in the United States. Koch’s name does not appear on that list.
Sheehan is shown to have left the priesthood in 1997, after being ordained in 1961. According to Noaker, Koch is living at a Marianist facility in Dayton, Ohio.
Indications are Koch remained at the center in Cape May Point for decades. He can be seen smiling in a photo from the steps of the center in a Marianist magazine published in 2016.
He was also quoted in a posted statement celebrating his years as a monk.
“The most rewarding experience is the people who share life and support one another for a better life to live,” he wrote in that statement.
Over decades, allegations of sexual abuse on the part of Catholic clergy have become into an international issue. In 2001, Pope John Paul II described sexual abuse within the church as a “profound contradiction of the teaching and witness of Jesus Christ.”
The Marianists have sought to address the issue, including releasing the list of names in 2020, with the caveat that more names would likely be added as further allegations came to light. In a 2018 letter, Rev. Oscar Vasquez, leader of the US province of the Marianist order, cited allegations of abuse in the news.
“Students entrusted/all individuals entrusted to the care of the church should feel safe and be safe,” he wrote. “As a church, we must always work toward and ensure a safe environment for our students/families. Our concern must be for those that have been harmed.”
The Marianist Family Retreat Center in Cape May Point is one of four retreat centers around the country, with other centers in Texas, Missouri and Ohio.
The center in Cape May Point remains active, with numerous retreats planned for men, women, families and young adults. A brochure for the 2021 season states that the center is operating at a reduced capacity this year.
The center is not limited to Catholics, according to information posted on its website. Participants stay at the center, eat meals together, and participate in activities, prayer and discussions. Mass is celebrated at the center.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.