ATLANTIC CITY — People vacationing on the island during Labor Day weekend typically hit the beach or the Boardwalk as a fun way to spend the last of their summer days.

But local fashion designers, small businesses and entrepreneurs interested in networking with like-minded individuals attended a flea market at the Venice Park basketball courts, an event hosted by streetwear brands Cozy Clothing Company and BISHË E PËRULUR, which goes by B.E.P.

"We know the consistent struggles of not having places to sell products at and struggles of finding new customers," said Marquel Bridgers, 25, the founder and CEO of Cozy Clothing Company. "We have been doing pop-up shops out of U-Hauls to show people that we are willing to work under any circumstances to get the job done and try to position ourselves for better opportunities. Venice Park is the perfect place for the whole Atlantic City/Atlantic County community to come together and enjoy a day of festivities."

Venice Park resident like Frank Gilliam, 17, started his own streetwear brand called One Of None a little over a year ago and said the flea market was the perfect way to get the neighborhood together after recuperating from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year, it brought everybody together," said Gilliam, who said the pandemic has impacted the amount of community gatherings in Venice Park, in particular, the last few summers. "There's plenty of brands out, plenty of locals. It's going to be great."

Residents noted events like the city's Stay Hungry Sports League gave the community something to look forward to.

"I think this is a nice event for the community," said city Nadia Junne, who was at the flea market to support her friend's Atlantic City-based water ice business, Flavors by Pheonix. "Just giving back to the community, I love everything about this."

Bridgers said the flea market was a good way to give the community an opportunity to share its platforms with others.

Bridgers and B.E.P.'s founder and CEO, Zaim Gaine, organized and sponsored the flea market. Although both of the clothing brands are based out of state, their merchandise is sold at Swapz AC, another business, located in The Walk's Tanger Outlets, that supports smaller designers.

"Although all of the brands are not from Atlantic City, Atlantic City is definitely a place where creatives express themselves through fashion and their brand," Bridgers said. "Everybody has a different sense of fashion here because of the different walks of life people experience."

"The kids love that playground," said Uptown resident Ebony Hankerson, 31, who has a custom denim and tailoring business called Tailored Hank.

Hankerson said the Lagoon Playground, where the event was taking place, was recently repainted and renamed, giving the community another amenity to enjoy.

Stay Hungry Sports, which started the city's summer basketball league, was one of the only Venice Park events the neighborhood enjoyed, but it has moved the league to the Dr. Martin Luther King School Complex.

About 250 people stopped by 1900 Colobia Avenue from 2 p.m to 7 p.m. Saturday to check out more than a dozen vendors, ranging from clothing brands to restaurants and nail technicians.

Kids played and rode their bikes around the bleachers while some parents two-stepped to the music Atlantic-City based DJ FreakyFah provided.

There were also giveaways for people who completed the Paqui Hot Chip Challenge, the first person who made a half-court shot on the basketball court, and raffles for free merchandise from the vendors.

The first 25 kids in attendance got free shirts. A face painter, along with the park's playground, helped keep them occupied while the adults got to network.

"We saw how it was for small business owners in the city, just trying to get bigger, and we can honestly say — and people can vouch for us — that we made a huge impact in the city, and we're just getting started," said Gaines, 17. "It's a good vibe and a good opportunity for the community. We just wanted to network."

