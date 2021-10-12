They're up! They're down! Where'd the candidates yard signs go? Ask the county

NORTHFIELD — Political candidates are busy putting up campaign signs in as many yards and other locations as possible in preparation for the Nov. 2 election, and it seems Atlantic County is just as busy removing them, according to one candidate.
“I have written permission from property owners to post my signs … the county illegally spends resources, comes by and picks them up,” said James “Bear” Pesce, who is running for Egg Harbor Township committee, at an Oct. 5 Atlantic County Commissioners meeting.
His signs are 18 inches by 24 inches, Pesce said, too small and close to the ground to create safety issues.
He showed a photo of a county dump truck with road signs in the back to the commissioners. Then Pesce asked, “We’ve got money for a truck that uses more than a gallon of gas to drive five miles and employees to do it?”
County Administrator Jerry DelRosso said the county has long had a policy of removing yard signs of any kind — not just political — as a safety measure if they have been placed in an easement on a county road such as Ocean Heights Avenue, Mill Road and English Creek Avenue.
Workers do not go out looking for signs, but remove them if they see them in their normal course of work, DelRosso said.
DelRosso, however, asked County Counsel Jim Ferguson to investigate if political signs have more of a right to be in an easement area than other signs, based on First Amendment rights, as Pesce asserted.
“We will find out where we stand legally on the signs,” said Maureen Kern, chair of the Board of County Commissioners.
“If they tell us to change, we will,” said Greg Brookins, head of the county’s Public Works Department.
The signs are not thrown away, Brookins said, but are taken to the closest county public works yard and put in a special area where they can be retrieved. The main yard is in Northfield, but there are also yards on Egg Harbor Road in Hammonton and on Bears Head Road in Mays Landing, he said.
The 3- to- 6-foot easement area is supposed to hold only transportation-related signage drivers need, County Division of Roads and Bridges Director Jay Steinmetz said last week as he looked over a wide variety of signs being held at the county’s public works facility on New Road in Northfield.
“Sometimes as quickly as we take them down, they are put back up,” Steinmetz said.
To avoid having signs removed by the county, Steinmetz recommended people put their signs at least six feet off the roadway.
“As a general rule, keep things out of where regulatory signs are supposed to be,” Steinmetz said of road signs that are so important for safety. “There is such a thing as too much signage, it gets drivers off focus.”
Commissioner Amy Gatto said she, too, has been frustrated by having her yard signs removed when she has run in elections. In her case, however, she said the state workers have removed them from her own property on the state road of Route 50 in Hamilton Township.
“I put signs in my yard along Route 50 for years, and for the first time they have been removed from my yard,” Gatto said. “It’s out of control this year. ... It’s a huge waste of time and resources (for all involved).”
We don’t pick on any group or type of sign, as you can see,” Brookins said as he showed the collection at the Northfield yard.
Pesce, however, said it seemed “a bit one-sided,” saying he counted 106 of Democrat Pesce’s signs collected but only five of his opponents’ signs. His Republican opponents are Ray Ellis and Joe “Tokyo” O’Donoghue, he said in a Friday interview.
“Several of my signs were removed from the middle of theirs,” he said of his opponents. “I went to the bin and of 93 signs there, 36 were mine,” he added of a recent visit he made to the public works yard.
Pesce doesn’t believe that can represent a random removal of all signs in easement areas.
But Pesce also acknowledged he saw signs that had been collected for Republican Commissioner Frank Balles, who is running for re-election; and for Democratic Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, who is running for state Assembly.
During a visit last week to the Northfield public works yard, the political signs represented a cross section of all types of campaigns and parties. There were also plenty of commercial signs there.
Democratic Commissioner Ernest Coursey said he refused to pick up political signs when he worked for the county Public Works Department.
“We’ve got to figure out something. Republican or Democrat, somebody’s paying for those signs,” Coursey said. “No laborer should be taking down signs. They are only doing a job. Let supervisors take that flak.”
Meanwhile, Pesce said he is putting up cameras and will file charges in the future against anyone who removes his signs.
“All I’m asking for is the county to stop breaking the law and stop using county resources to do it,” Pesce said.
