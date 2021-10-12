They're up! They're down! Where'd the candidates yard signs go? Ask the county

Commissioner Amy Gatto said she, too, has been frustrated by having her yard signs removed when she has run in elections. In her case, however, she said the state workers have removed them from her own property on the state road of Route 50 in Hamilton Township.

“I put signs in my yard along Route 50 for years, and for the first time they have been removed from my yard,” Gatto said. “It’s out of control this year. ... It’s a huge waste of time and resources (for all involved).”

We don’t pick on any group or type of sign, as you can see,” Brookins said as he showed the collection at the Northfield yard.

Pesce, however, said it seemed “a bit one-sided,” saying he counted 106 of Democrat Pesce’s signs collected but only five of his opponents’ signs. His Republican opponents are Ray Ellis and Joe “Tokyo” O’Donoghue, he said in a Friday interview.

“Several of my signs were removed from the middle of theirs,” he said of his opponents. “I went to the bin and of 93 signs there, 36 were mine,” he added of a recent visit he made to the public works yard.

Pesce doesn’t believe that can represent a random removal of all signs in easement areas.