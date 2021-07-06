'They're good ghosts': A South Jersey school district ponders what to do with a vacant -- some say haunted -- school

Eventually, Walshe became so comfortable with the spirits that he fondly welcomed them when he arrived at work daily:

"Good morning, Miss Edwards. Good morning, George."

Located on a busy road in a quaint downtown, the school was an architectural marvel when it was built in 1930 and served as Barnegat High School until 1957. It was then used as an elementary school until operations ceased in 2004 with just a few administrative offices maintained in the building.

An ornately designed auditorium remains surprisingly intact with carved chairs, massive chandeliers and an upright piano. Planks in a wooden stage have been uprooted by the humidity. A clock on the wall stopped at 2:35 p.m. The auditorium could seat several hundred and was used for theater and sporting events.

"It would be nice to see it when it was freshly done," said Ben Fazio, the district's facilities director.

O'Brien said the school board recently formed a committee to find a way to repurpose the school to try to save the building, possibly as a community center. Other suggestions include converting it into a technology or vocational center.