These Walmart and Sam's Club locations are offering COVID-19 vaccinations in South Jersey

Multiple Walmart and Sam's Club locations across the state have begun offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination. Below is a list of the locations in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties:
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
- Walmart, 4620 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, 609-625-4411
- Walmart, 55 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton, 609-567-8200
- Walmart, 6801 Black Horse Pike, STE 100, Egg Harbor Township, 609-415-6352
- Sam's Club, 1025 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, 609-485-2047
CAPE MAY COUNTY
- Walmart, 3159 Route 9 S., Rio Grande, 609-465-4497
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
- Walmart, 2291 N. 2nd St., Millville, 856-825-6700
- Walmart, 1070 Landis Ave., Vineland, 856-205-9354
- Walmart, 1130 Highway 77, Bridgeton, 856-453-0294
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.