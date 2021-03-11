 Skip to main content
These Walmart and Sam's Club locations are offering COVID-19 vaccinations in South Jersey
These Walmart and Sam's Club locations are offering COVID-19 vaccinations in South Jersey

Multiple Walmart and Sam's Club locations across the state have begun offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination. Below is a list of the locations in Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties:

ATLANTIC COUNTY

  • Walmart, 4620 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, 609-625-4411
  • Walmart, 55 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton, 609-567-8200
  • Walmart, 6801 Black Horse Pike, STE 100, Egg Harbor Township, 609-415-6352
  • Sam's Club, 1025 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, 609-485-2047

CAPE MAY COUNTY

  • Walmart, 3159 Route 9 S., Rio Grande, 609-465-4497

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

  • Walmart, 2291 N. 2nd St., Millville, 856-825-6700
  • Walmart, 1070 Landis Ave., Vineland, 856-205-9354
  • Walmart, 1130 Highway 77, Bridgeton, 856-453-0294

