These southern cities have had more snow than southeastern New Jersey since 2020

If you're a snow lover, use caution before reading anymore, what comes next may pain you.
While Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi enjoyed a fresh coating of snow, and more, on the ground Sunday and Monday, southeastern New Jersey remains without measurable snow this winter at Atlantic City International Airport (as of Jan. 12). Heck, even Madrid, Spain, which averages only three snowy days a year, just came off of their biggest snowfall in 50 years. According to the country's weather agency, AEMET, over 20 inches of snow fell.
Of course, that snowless streak extends to last year as well. Atlantic City International Airport reported a trace, or unmeasurable amount, of snow in 2020, a record, while in Lower Township, not a flake fell.
When you combine accumulated snow in 2020, with what has happened in 2021, the results are grim for those wishing for a wintry wonderland.
Southern cities from Tennessee to Texas have all complied more snow than Atlantic City International Airport between Jan. 1, 2020 and Jan. 12, 2021. On average, 17.0 inches of snow would have fallen at the airport by this point. Texhoma, a town split along the Texas, Oklahoma border, has about that amount (however, the town does average around 22 inches of snow a year).
The airport is currently in the midst of the third longest streak without snow cover in its history, which goes back to 1943.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.