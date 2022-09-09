These South Jersey towns have planned 9/11 ceremonies for Sunday

Absecon
1 p.m. Sunday, 9/11 Memorial in Heritage Park on Mill Road.
Cape May
6 p.m. Sunday, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Cape May; speakers from local organizations and community leaders who will discuss the sacrifice of police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians; Cove Beach, Beach Avenue, Cape May. capemaykiwanis.com.
Cape May County
11:30 a.m. Sunday, hosted by the Cape May County Board of Commissioners in front of the William E. Sturm Administration Building’s 9/11 Memorial Garden, 4 Moore Road, Cape May Court House.
Margate
9 a.m. Sunday, hosted by the Margate City Fire Department at Fire Station 1, Washington and Ventnor avenues. The service will last about 25 minutes and include prayer by local clergy, musical tributes and comments by local dignitaries.
Ocean City
6 to 7 p.m. Sunday in front of the firehouse on Asbury Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets; music, prayer and reflections on the memory of lives lost and on the community spirit that was renewed in the wake of the attacks.
Upper Township
10 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Osprey Point, 1731 Route 9, Upper Township. 609-390-8006.
Vineland
11 a.m. Sunday at City Hall, 640 E. Wood St. Keynote speaker will be New Jersey Superior Court Judge Julio L. Mendez (Ret.).
Wildwood
10:30 a.m. Sunday at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave.; will include 9/11 first responders, representatives from the Fire and Police departments, as well as local religious and civic leaders.
GALLERY: Saracini-O’Neill Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony in Atlantic City
Sept. 11 ceremony at Jackson Avenue Boardwalk in Atlantic City Friday Spet 9, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
