These 'new locals' at the Jersey Shore couldn't be happier. Just don't take their parking spots this summer.

Real estate Q&A: Do I really need to buy insurance on top of condo association’s policy? Q: We are buying a condo apartment, and the association has insurance coverage for the whole…

"The initial shock from people was, 'Oh my God, I don't know if we can handle this,'" Biagi said. "The truth is, we can, we did and nothing changes. You look down the beach blocks, and there were cars in front of houses."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Inside were people who suddenly realized things needed work, especially in homes not built for year-round inhabitants.

"Anyone with a hammer and dry wall made money this year," Biagi said.

Steve Marchel, owner of Ventnor's Water Dog Smoke House, said business was up about 30% this winter, much of it from people who would typically not appear until Memorial Day.

As bidding wars broke out over shore properties, Marchel's relatively higher price points for his house-smoked pastrami and artisanal smoked salmon fit right in.

Jeffrey Epstein's former New York mansion sells for $51 million The historic Herbert N. Straus House — known more famously in recent years as the home of co…

"The disposable income in our area is very underrated," he said.

In Ventnor, former Queens, New York-based television producer Jimmy Chairman is now running a business, Fix Your Shot, which helps people with videoconferencing, from his in-laws' beach house. His kids, Annabel, 8, and Chase, 5, are enrolled in Ventnor Elementary.

"For me, the small-town life has been perfect," Chairman said.