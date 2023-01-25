These Jersey Shore towns are calling for a halt to wind work to protect whales

Local governments up and down the coast are joining state and federal officials in calling for work on offshore wind farms to be stopped after a string of whale deaths over the past six weeks.

Ventnor Commissioner Lance Landgraf said a resolution mirroring one Brigantine passed last Wednesday, seeking to stop all offshore wind development pending a full investigation into the whale deaths by federal and state agencies, is on the agenda for Thursday's commissioners meeting. Margate and Ocean City have also expressed a desire to pass similar ordinances.

Since mid-December, seven dead humpback whales have washed ashore in New York and New Jersey, including in Atlantic City, Brigantine and Strathmere.

"We are certainly concerned with anything that is causing the death or injures of marine and other wildlife. We do not necessarily have an opinion on what is causing the deaths of the whales. We are not experts in that field, but we want those answers to be provided by the appropriate agency or consultants," Landgraf said Tuesday. "I have certainly seen some social media posts on local sites and saw the gathering on the Ventnor beach over the weekend to support finding out what is causing the deaths. My hope is that bringing recognition to the issue will push state and federal entities into finding out what is causing the deaths."

In addition to Ventnor, Ocean City Council has amended its agenda for Thursday evening to include a resolution calling for an immediate moratorium on offshore wind development “pending a thorough investigation into the unprecedented death of whales.”

People have blamed underwater sound testing used to map the Atlantic Ocean's floor for the deaths. Federal officials say there is no evidence that the work in preparation of wind power projects has contributed to humpback whale deaths this winter. In fact, they say whale deaths have been on the rise since 2016, long before any of the work started.

Officials with Danish wind power company Ørsted said there was no way their work this winter could have harmed the whales. They said they try to limit the amount of time they spend in the ocean in winter, due to harsh weather conditions and the potential for serious storms.

Despite surrounding communities moving to pass ordinances seeking an investigation into the situation, Longport Mayor Nick Russo said there is no evidence connecting the deaths of the whales to the work being done on the wind projects.

"There is nothing that I have read from any legitimate academic or governmental agency that shows a nexus between the deaths of whales and the wind farm project," said Russo. "In fact, just recently, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center and our National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration concluded that there was not a nexus with the most recent whale death."

Russo said people can't change the minds of some people once they form an opinion on a topic, which is evident from the fact that there appears to be a local group being formed in response to the whale deaths.

"We can all agree that none of us enjoy seeing whales or other animals or creatures die from unexpected or nontraditional deaths. There is no argument that this is sad and alarming," said Russo. "However, to draw a nexus between one action and conclude that the action caused a specific result, with no empirical evidence, is not only unacceptable, but also dangerous."

Atlantic City officials said they are taking a wait-and-see approach before wading into the matter.

"The City of Atlantic City cherishes our ocean and marine life, and we are saddened to see these deceased whales washing up ashore, two of them in Atlantic City. We have found whales on our beach in the past, but it has been years since the last one was discovered prior to Dec. 23," said Andrew Kramer, spokesperson for the city. "The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has been on scene during both of the recent occurrences in Atlantic City, taking samples, and is working to determine a cause of death. We look forward to seeing those findings to gather more information before any further action is taken."

Landgraf said he has lived in Ventnor for more than 20 years and does not recall a whale washing up on the island's shores.

"Ventnor has supported the need for alternative energy and the wind projects, but we want it done without any degradation to the offshore marine life as well as views and vistas from our beaches and Boardwalk," Landgraf said.

Galloway Township Councilman Tom Bassford said Tuesday that pro-wind environmentalists and Gov. Phil Murphy were too eager to exculpate the wind industry in their uncompromising pursuit of green energy. He criticized Trenton for preventing local residents from blocking wind projects off their shores, calling it an example of state overreach. Similar to legislators in Brigantine and Ocean City, Bassford called for the Galloway Township Council to issue a resolution favoring the suspension of preliminary work on the wind.

“Nobody’s had a vote on it,” Bassford said. “It’s just pushed through. What most liberals and these climate extremists do, they take things to the extreme and just go way overboard. You give them an inch, and they take a mile.”