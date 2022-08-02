 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

These Atlantic City roads will experience closings and delays during Sunday's triathlon

  • 0
080821-pac-spt-triathlon

Runners participate in last year's Atlantic City Triathlon.

 Kristian Gonyea, for The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — Several Atlantic City Expressway exits will be closed Sunday to make way for the more than 1,300 athletes participating in the Atlantic City Triathlon.

The expressway will be closed at Exits 5, 4 and 2 between 5 and 11 a.m., police said Tuesday.

Backups also are anticipated on the Black Horse Pike and Albany Avenue from 7 to 11 a.m., police said.

Officers will be stationed in various areas to ease traffic congestion. Drivers should use the expressway or the White Horse Pike to enter the city or exit to the mainland, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Daughter of capitol rioter who got 7 years in prison says ‘Trump deserves life in prison'

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News