These Atlantic City roads will experience closings and delays during Sunday's triathlon

ATLANTIC CITY — Several Atlantic City Expressway exits will be closed Sunday to make way for the more than 1,300 athletes participating in the Atlantic City Triathlon.
The expressway will be closed at Exits 5, 4 and 2 between 5 and 11 a.m., police said Tuesday.
Backups also are anticipated on the Black Horse Pike and Albany Avenue from 7 to 11 a.m., police said.
Officers will be stationed in various areas to ease traffic congestion. Drivers should use the expressway or the White Horse Pike to enter the city or exit to the mainland, police said.
